Global Live Streaming Market Â was valued US$ 32 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 60 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 8.17 % during forecast period.
At early stages of growing business and to expand the audience, it is a good idea to go back to basics and take a look at who is interacting with content of organization, Biggest consumers of live streaming are visionary but people of all ages are creating and consuming live content at this very second.
Streaming live content on Facebook or Twitter it only makes logic to build a paid advertising movement to the audience and build duplicate audiences. Adding a snippet of video content from a previous event or poster style graphic with details of where and when they can watch the live event.
One of the main reasons to take care about live stream is simply because of its huge user base and growing popularity. Potential to reach thousands (or more) of new clients with the click of a button is coming into a reality. When strategies like search engine optimization and content marketing are taking up too much time and money, there is need of a new outlet to drive traffic.
Using live-stream platforms is a closely free way to drive loads of revenue for the business, and when it comes down to it, the video live-streaming market is increasing at a disturbing rate. In 2016, it was already a more than US$25 billion industry and it is just getting in progress. It is projected to be more than double in growth by 2023 to become highest in the industry. Live streaming is on the rise, and it is estimated to continue its growth during forecast period.
Key players operated in market include Hulu, Netflix, Sling TV, HBO Now, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube TV.
Scope of Global Live Streaming Market:
Global Live Streaming Market by Platform Type:
Laptops & Desktops
Smartphones & Tablets
Smart TV
Gaming Consoles
Global Live Streaming Market by Service:
Professional Services
Managed Services
Global Live Streaming Market by Deployment Type:
Cloud
On-Premise
Global Live Streaming Market by Application:
Media
Telecommunication
BFSI
Education
Healthcare
Government
Others
Global Live Streaming Market by Geography:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in GlobalÂ Live Streaming Market Include:
Hulu
Netflix
Sling TV
HBO Now
Amazon Prime Video
YouTube TV
Philo TV
PlayStation Vue
Pluto TV
FuboTV
LiveStream
UStream
Dacast
StreamShark
Facebook Live
Periscope
Funny or Die
Twitch
Dailymotion Games
Tencent
Instagib
Azubu
