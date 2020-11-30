Global antifungal agents market was valued US $ 12.8 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US $ 17.6 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.06% during a forecast period.

The antifungal agents are fungistatic in nature and are used to prevent and treat fungal infections such as candidiasis, ringworm, etc. Antifungal is basically the drugs which help in detecting and eliminating fungal pathogens from the foreign body with less toxic side effects to the body.

The significant driver increasing growth in the global antifungal agents market is the progress of drug resistance. The rising concern amongst the population regarding health issue has positively influenced the growth in the medical sector. The infections like yeasts and pathogenic fungi can occupy and overtake the human body. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for antifungal drugs in the market. Alternate treatment options and regulatory atmosphere are the major factors obstructing the growth of the antifungal agents market.

Tropical drugs are the emerging application, which is directly applied to the skin or the affected portion of the body. Tropical drugs come in wide forms like pastes, ointments, powder, and others. Oral antifungal agents include fluconazole, terbinafine, itraconazole, and ketoconazole. Oral antifungal agents are kept for serious infection for which topical antifungal agents are ineffective or inappropriate. Oral antifungal agents are medicines, which are available only through prescription and dosage forms like capsules, suspensions, and tablets.

Aspergillosis therapeutic indication is leading the market. Aspergillosis contains allergic reactions, lung infections, and infections in other organs. The common of cases occur in people with underlying illnesses such as tuberculosis or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, but with otherwise healthy immune systems.

North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the huge investments made in drug productions along with government initiatives related to fungal infections and their treatment. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the antifungal agents market owing to the growing healthcare industry is boosting the antifungal agents market. China is expected to register major market growth in antifungal drugs owing to the rising access of public with healthcare professional and growing economy.

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Antifungal Agents Market:

Global Antifungal Agents Market, by Drug Types:

Systemic Azoles & Polyenes

Topical Azoles & Polyenes

Systemic Echinocandins & Antimetabolics

Other Drugs Types

Global Antifungal Agents Market, by Therapeutic Indications:

Aspergillosis Therapeutic Indications

Dermatophytosis Therapeutic Indications

Candidiasis Therapeutic Indications

Others Therapeutic Indications

Global Antifungal Agents Market, by Types:

Prescription

Over the counter (OTC)

Global Antifungal Agents Market, by Applications:

Topical Antifungal Agents Applications

Oral Drugs Applications

Global Antifungal Agents Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & amp; Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Antifungal Agents Market:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Basel Pharmaceutica AG

Bayer Healthcare LLC

Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

Mayne Pharma, Inc.

Merck & amp; Co., Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nouvasant Pharmhealth Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi-Aventis US LLC

Scynexis, Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

