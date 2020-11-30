According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Composite Doors & Windows Market is accounted for $776.60 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1464.18 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3%. Economic growth and upcoming renovations of buildings and infrastructure in emerging economies is one of the major key driving factors for the market growth. However, high production cost and availability of low-grade and cheaper products are restraining the market growth.

Composite doors and windows are one of the important types of doors used today. Usually, two or more materials are combined to obtain a better quality frame. The composite doors and windows have very low maintenance, highly energy efficient and have superior quality. To reduce the overall weight of the doors, composite materials are used in manufacturing. The doors have the ability to withstand corrosion and are highly resistant to temperature variations.

Based on the resin type, the polyester segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Polyester resins are used in sheet molding compound, bulk molding compound and the toner of laser printers. By geography, North America is estimated to be the largest market due to increasing demand for industrial application in the region.

Some of the key players in the Composite Doors & Windows market include The Pella Corporation, Special-Lite, Inc., Wood Plastic Composite Technologies, Hardy Smith Group, ECOSTE Wood Polymer, Fiber Tech Composite Pvt.Ltd., Andersen Corporation, Vello Nordic AS, Curries, Assa Abloy Group, Hardy Smith Group, Dortek Ltd, Nationwide Windows Ltd., Fiberline Composites, Worthing Windows and Chem-Pruf.

Types Covered:

• Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FPR)

• Wood Plastic Composites (WPC)

Resin Types Covered:

• Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

• Polyester

• Other Resin Types

Applications Covered:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

