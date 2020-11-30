This report provides detailed information on companies that BCC Research has identified as market leaders. These companies are selected based on revenue, innovations, strength of product portfolio, regional presence, investment capacity and similar other factors. The report also provides brief information of the global probiotics market.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is focused on selected ten companies in probiotics market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.

The scope also includes analysis of the probiotics market based on ingredients, applications, end users, functions, and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2019 through 2024 are provided at global level for the above segments. The probiotics market is segmented into five categories –

– By Type: Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Streptococcus, Bacillus and Others.

– By Application: Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements and Animal Feed.

– By End User: Animal Probiotics and Human Probiotics.

– By Function: Regular Probiotics and Therapeutic Probiotics.

– By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the top twelve companies of probiotics industry and description of their main business segments, probiotic products and financial performance

– Global market analysis of probiotics industry with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– An overview of probiotics, their functions and health benefits

– Quantitative data covering global probiotics market in terms of type, application, geographical region and end-user industry

– Coverage of technology advancements, key executives, geographical presence, history, awards & recognitions and developments & strategies of the top twelve companies of probiotics industry

Summary

This document is a special report related to the BCC Research report FOD035F The Probiotics Market: Ingredients, Supplements, Foods to 2022. The goal of this document is to provide a more in-depth look at the top tier probiotic companies as well as some of the second-tier companies that are sure to play in the future years. More specifically, the objectives include identifying companies that are considered as leaders in their field, as well as technological means these companies are using to exploit their markets and dominate the market in their fields.

It profiles the top 12 companies of the probiotics industry and explores the underlying technologies driving the industry’s growth. Each technology is analyzed to determine its market status, impact on future market segments, and future growth potential. It also highlights the overview of the top ten companies, main business segments, details of probiotic products, financial performance. Segmental and regional financial performance as well as technology advancements, key executives, geographical presence, its history, awards & recognitions and developments & strategies.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Probiotics are widely used in many industries. Among the reasons or studying the global market for probiotics are increasing need for the ideal utilization of probiotics, increasing demand for non-revenue probiotics, increasing awareness of the benefits of using probiotics in various applications, the need to improve the quality of probiotics, increasing prevalence of some health issues and the desire to prevent them, increasing population, and increasing demand for better probiotic products, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. In developed countries such as those in North America and Europe, probiotics have been used for many years.