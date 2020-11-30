This report provides detailed information on companies that BCC Research has identified as market leaders. These companies are selected based on revenue, innovations, strength of product portfolio, regional presence, investment capacity and similar other factors. The report also provides brief information of the global membrane market.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is focused on a select 10 companies in membrane separation technology, and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. These areas include microfiltration, ultrafiltration, hybrid membrane separation technologies; solar membrane separation etc. A key area BCC also explores is industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information. This report also covers an overview of global membrane market.

Report Includes:

– Details of the top ten tier membrane separation companies

– Identification of membrane separation technologies with the greatest commercial potential during the forecast period (2019 to 2024)

– Analysis of the global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Information on mergers and acquisitions of companies involved in membrane-related technologies

– A relevant patent analysis with data corresponding to membrane-related U.S. patents during the survey period

Summary

Membrane separation technology finds application in potable water purification, wastewater treatment, process water manufacturing, food and beverage production, biotech/biopharmaceuticals separations, gas separations, and other industrial separations. Membranes are competitive with other, generally older, separation systems for applications in water, wastewater, food and beverage, potable and process water, biotechnology, gas separation and recovery, and other industrial processes. The following table presents a range of membrane applications and alternative separation methods.

