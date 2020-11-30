The global market for batteries used in portable battery-powered products should reach $1.5 trillion by 2024 from $1.0 trillion in 2019 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2019 to 2024.

Report Scope:

This study reviews key battery technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. This study will be of interest to current and potential manufacturers and suppliers of batteries for portable battery-powered products, as well as entrepreneurs and entrepreneurial companies interested in entering or expanding into this sector.

This report organizes battery technologies into the segments listed below. Detailed market data are presented for each of the following categories:

Rechargeable Battery Technologies

– Nickel-Cadmium.

– Nickel-Metal Hydride.

– Lithium-Ion.

– Lithium-Polymer.

– Specialty rechargeable batteries.

Single Use Batteries

– Alkaline and Zinc-Carbon.

– Lithium (primary).

– Other primary batteries.

The following battery applications (i.e., product categories) are also considered within the global market for battery-powered consumer products—that is, the study provides market information for batteries used in the following applications –

– Cellular phones and smartphones.

– Audio equipment.

– Portable computers and tablets.

– Navigation, cameras and timepieces (includes smartwatches).

– Portable tools.

– Lighting.

– Toys and novelties.

– Medical and scientific products.

– Military products.

– Personal transportation.

The following battery-powered portable product categories are also considered. These categories mirror battery applications, and include the following battery powered product categories—that is, the study provides market information for the following products (i.e., the total market value of each product including battery) –

Report Includes:

– 121 data tables

– An overview of the global market for portable battery powered products

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

– Coverage of historic and future economic significance of portable battery-powered products

– Description of battery-powered product categories, their characteristics and technology lifecycle

– Assessment of government regulation and legislation that impact specific portable product market elements

– Detailed profiles of key competitors of the market, including A123 Systems Llc, Cadex Electronics Inc., LG Chem Ltd., MaxPower Inc., Panasonic and Samsung SDI

Summary

Battery-powered products and the batteries that power them grew spectacularly in the early 2000s. Now, after a nearly decade-long hiatus, battery market development is back and running strong. Major manufacturers and innovators are driving the market in significant new directions, thanks to an exceptionally strong—and growing—R&D base that is making batteries safer, lighter, more durable, more portable, longer-lasting, and higher-capacity than ever before. Even more exciting, these improved battery technologies, battery management systems, innovative form factors and improved charging capabilities are opening up vast new markets for battery-powered portable products. From tools to

medical and scientific devices, lighting to toys and novelties, thousands of new battery-powered SKUs are being launched every month, driving up markets rapidly and changing the way that consumers interact with small, handheld products and gadgets. Moreover, improvements in battery technology are now enabling technologies for important health and medical advances, including long-lasting and rechargeable implantables, and a proliferation of new handheld and battery-operated devices around medical offices that will soon begin to transition to home use. New developments in major markets, including those for computers and smartphones, are enabling longer, more reliable battery life. Finally,

innovations such as wearable technologies and rapid charging promise to drive further innovation and market development in years to come.

While many market segments are showing exceptional growth—some nearing or exceeding REDACTED projected annual growth at the application or technology level—others are phasing out. These aging technologies and systems, combined with select innovations that have failed to take off, or have gone down in flames (sometimes literally gone down in flames), drag on battery and battery-powered product markets. Wrapped in the middle are internal transitions within the industry, including an increased focus on secondary (rechargeable) batteries over primary (single use), as rechargeable technologies continue to become more convenient. Additionally, with the proliferation of smartphones and mobile computing, consumers are primed to accept rechargeable devices as the norm, rather than the exception. Lastly, new battery chemistries and configurations, along with improved battery management systems, are further influencing markets, helping to drive transition toward new and more promising battery technologies as they are fully commercialized and readied for widespread use.

The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for portable batterypowered products and the batteries that serve them; disclose reasonable and realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarize key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provide an overview of relevant technologies; and most importantly, help you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, niches that can be tapped and pitfalls to avoid.