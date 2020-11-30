Ambulatory EHR (Electronic Health Card) systemsmake it easier for physicians to take long term care of patients by tracking their medical records. They aid the physicians to collect information about patients, providing complete documentation along with detailed and specific information of their personal health records resulting in improved coordinated care of the patients. Information such as laboratory test results, allergies and medication, medical history, etc. is included in an EHR.Growing demand for better management solutions regarding patient’s health records is directly facilitating the ambulatory EHR market. Owing to EHR, physicians can share the patient information through different network connected systems.

Thus, the patient’s record can become easily accessible to authorized users resulting in better decision making. Ambulatory EHR systems also carry benefits such as reduced billing time, easy execution of billing, and automated data entry, user-friendly software models, among others. Furthermore, government across the world is also supporting the adoption of (Healthcare Information Technologies) further aiding the growth of ambulatory EHR market.The major limitation affecting the ambulatory EHR market is the patient’s concern of his privacy violation through the associated systems. However, owing to the stringent government regulations, the impact of this limitation is expected to shift to low during the forecast period.The ambulatory EHR market can be segmented on the basis of practice size, delivery mode, application, and region. By practice size, the market can be bifurcated into small, medium, and large.

By delivery mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud-based. By application, the ambulatory EHR market can be bifurcated into e-prescribing, patient management, referral management, practice management, population health management, and others.By end-user, the market can be segmented into independent centers and hospital-owned. By region, the ambulatory EHR market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Amongst all, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative market owing to substantial investment towards digital healthcare especially in China, Japan, and Australia among others.

The major players operating in the ambulatory EHR market include GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, eClinicalWorks, NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, athenahealth, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, Amazing Charts, LLC, eMDs, Inc., and Greenway Health, LLC, among others. To uphold a substantial position in the market, the key players are working on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, cost effective and efficient products, collaborative partnerships etc.

