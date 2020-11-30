Mon. Nov 30th, 2020

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2018-2026

TMR Research

Nov 30, 2020

Radio frequency integrated circuits are the elementary units for components that enable long-range connectivity such as LTE networks and short-range connectivity such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in computing devices. Radio frequency integrated circuits are predominantly used in devices that perform functions that include amplification, frequency conversion and signal filtering.

The increasing demand for optical, wireless, and other high frequency consumer electronic products has fuelled the growth of the global RF integrated circuits (RFIC) market in the recent years. The advancement in IC fabrication technology has boosted the cost and performance of RF integrated circuits in consumer electronics.

In this report, segmented the global radio frequency integrated circuit market on the basis of product type, vertical and region. By product type, the market is sub-segmented into transceivers, power amplifiers, wireless chips, Bluetooth chips and others. The transceivers sub-segment is surging the growth of global radio frequency integrated circuit market because high-speed serial transceivers form the backbone of networks. Communications, servers and many other electronic systems depend upon high-speed serial transceivers. Moreover, the global adoption of the Internet is rapidly driving the usage of advanced radio frequency integrated circuits.

Based on vertical, the radio frequency integrated circuit market is sub-segmented into consumer electronics, telecommunication, media & broadcasting, automotive, government and others. Due to the increasing demand from the consumer electronics manufacturers, the consumer electronics segment is expected to register a high growth CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period

On the basis of geography, the North America radio frequency integrated circuit market is expected to dominate the global radio frequency integrated circuit market due to the advent of next-generation technological advancements in the country. The Radio frequency integrated circuit market has huge potential in China owing to major technological advancements in the telecommunication industry and increasing smart city projects in the country. In recent years, China has witnessed a high growth in radio frequency integrated circuit market.Japan is projected to show single digit growth rate during the forecast period.

Some prominent key players in the market are Texas Instruments Incorporated; NXP Semiconductors; STMicroelectronics; Analog Devices, Inc.; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; QUALCOMM Incorporated; Skyworks Solutions; SILICON LABORATORIES INC.; Maxim Integrated; Cree, Inc. and TriQuint Semiconductor (Qorvo, Inc.).

TMR Research

