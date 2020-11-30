Mon. Nov 30th, 2020

Fish and Seafood Market 2020: Potential Growth, Challenges, and Know the Companies List Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19 | Key Players: High Liner Foods, Iglo Group, Leroy Seafood Group, Marine Harvest, Thai Union Frozen Products, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Fish and Seafood Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Fish and Seafood market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Fish and Seafood industry. Growth of the overall Fish and Seafood market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Fish and Seafood Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Fish and Seafood industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Fish and Seafood market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Fish and Seafood market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Fresh and Chilled Fish and Seafood
  • Canned Fish and Seafood
  • Frozen Fish and Seafood
  • Other Fish and Seafood
  • Other

  • Fish and Seafood market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Direct Consumption
  • Processing Consumption

  • The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • High Liner Foods
  • Iglo Group
  • Leroy Seafood Group
  • Marine Harvest
  • Thai Union Frozen Products
  • Beijing Princess Seafood International
  • Dong Won Fisheries
  • Empresas AquaChile
  • Faroe Seafood
  • Findus Group
  • Hansung Enterprise
  • Kverva
  • Labeyrie Fine Foods
  • Marine Harvest
  • Mogster Group
  • Princes Group
  • Sajo Industries
  • Stolt Sea Farm
  • Surapon Foods
  • Tassal Group

    Industrial Analysis of Fish and Seafood Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Fish and Seafood Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Fish and Seafood Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Fish and Seafood market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Fish and Seafood market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

