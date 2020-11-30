“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global "Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market" forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA):

About Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA):

The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and current is drawn from the cell producing electricity. Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

3M

Chemours (Dupont)

Gore

Johnson Matthey

Ballard

Greenerity

Wuhan WUT

IRD Fuel Cells

Giner

HyPlat Market Segment by Type, covers:

3-layer MEA

5-layer MEA

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Methanol Fuel Cells

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

The worldwide market for Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.4% over the next five years, will reach 680 million USD in 2024, from 290 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.