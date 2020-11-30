Mon. Nov 30th, 2020

Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA):

  • The Membrane Electrode Assembly (MEA) is the core component of a fuel cell that helps produce the electrochemical reaction needed to separate electrons. On the anode side of the MEA, a fuel (hydrogen, methanol etc.) diffuses through the membrane and is met on the cathode end by an oxidant (oxygen or air) which bonds with the fuel and receives the electrons that were separated from the fuel. Catalysts on each side enable reactions and the membrane allows protons to pass through while keeping the gases separate. In this way cell potential is maintained and current is drawn from the cell producing electricity.

    Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • 3M
  • Chemours (Dupont)
  • Gore
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Ballard
  • Greenerity
  • Wuhan WUT
  • IRD Fuel Cells
  • Giner
  • HyPlat

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • 3-layer MEA
  • 5-layer MEA
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cells
  • Methanol Fuel Cells
  • Other

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the stable demand in fuel cell industry, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.
  • The worldwide market for Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.4% over the next five years, will reach 680 million USD in 2024, from 290 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Report:

    • What will be the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Membrane Electrode Assemblies (MEA) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

