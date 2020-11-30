“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Plastic Injection Molding:

Plastic Injection Molding is a process in which Plastic is mixed with binder material to create a "feedstock" that is then shaped and solidified using injection molding. The molding process allows high volume, complex parts to be shaped in a single step. After molding, the part undergoes conditioning operations to remove the binder (debinding) and densify the powders. Finished products are small components used in many industries and applications.

Nantong Jincheng Plastic Products Factory

Stack Plasticsï¼ŒInc

Plastikon

FPM Group

IF Associates

Quadrant

FAIVELEY PLAST Market Segment by Type, covers:

ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene)

Acetal

Polypropylene

High Impact Polystyrene

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industrial

Automotive

Electronics

Medical

Firearms

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâ€™s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leadersâ€™ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.

The industry is a high-technology and high-profit industry, the research team maintain a very optimistic attitude. It is suggested that the new enterprises to enter the field.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.