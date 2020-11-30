“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Lubricant and Fuel Additives:

Lubricating oil additives (LOAs) are used to enhance the performance of lubricants and functional fluids. Each additive is selected for its ability to perform one or more specific functions in combination with other additives. Selected additives are formulated into packages for use with a specific lubricant base stock and for a specified end-use application.

Lubricant and Fuel Additives Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Lubrizol

Infineum

Chevron Oronite

Afton

Lanxess AG

Innospec

BASF

Tianhe

Baker Hughes

Sanyo Chemical Industries

Adeka

Clariant

Vanderbilt

Dorf Ketal

IPAC

Miracema Nuodex

Additiv Chemie Luers Market Segment by Type, covers:

Single Component

Additive Package Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Industry

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/14427105 Scope of this report:

The lubricant and fuel additives is classified into additive package and single component according to the product type. As of 2018, additive package segment dominates the market contributing more than 74% of the total market share, reach to 4.18 million tons. lubricant and fuel additives is major applied in automotive, Industrial and others industry, in 2018, demand for a automotive industry occupied the largest market, with 70% share, reach to 3.93 million tons.

The lubricant and fuel additives market is very concentrated market; key players include Lubrizol, Infineum, Chevron Oronite, Afton, Lanxess AG, Innospec, BASF, Tianhe, Baker Hughes, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Adeka, Clariant, Vanderbilt, Dorf Ketal, IPAC, Miracema Nuodex, Additiv Chemie Luers the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 87% of the total revenue, in 2018. The high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe.

The worldwide market for Lubricant and Fuel Additives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 21220 million US$ in 2024, from 18840 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.