Refurbished Medical Equipment Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Refurbished Medical Equipment

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Refurbished Medical Equipment Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Refurbished Medical Equipment industry.

About Refurbished Medical Equipment:

  • Refurbished Medical Equipment are fully tested, cleaned, calibrated and upgraded with new parts and renovation of older or damaged equipment to bring it to a workable or better looking condition and is free of defects.
  • The remanufacturing of medical devices is a growing phenomenon within the health-care industry. The types of devices that are currently refurbished range from machines such as neonatal monitors and anesthesia vaporizers to devices used in surgery, such as forceps, endoscopes, and cytoscopes. Many firms are also restoring used disposable devices, such as catheters and surgical cutting instruments and accessories. Regardless of the product type, medical device remanufacturing carries an indisputable benefit–reduced health-care costs.

    Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • GE Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthcare
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Ultra Solutions
  • Agito Medical
  • Soma Technology
  • Block Imaging
  • Whittemore Enterprises
  • Radiology Oncology Systems
  • Integrity Medical Systems
  • TRACO

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Medical Imaging Equipment
  • Operating Room and Surgical Equipment
  • Monitoring Equipment
  • Defibrillators
  • Cardiovascular and Cardiology Equipment
  • IV Therapy Systems
  • Neurology Equipment
  • Endoscopy Equipment
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Other

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The main Refurbished Medical Equipment manufacturers are GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ultra Solutions and so on. GE is the biggest company in Refurbished Medical Equipment market, not only in Unites States, but also in the whole world. The production revenue market share is about 37%. Siemens Healthcare follows GE in the second place and shares 12% production revenue in 2015.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Refurbished Medical Equipment.
  • This report studies the Refurbished Medical Equipment market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Refurbished Medical Equipment market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Refurbished Medical Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Refurbished Medical Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Refurbished Medical Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Refurbished Medical Equipment market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Refurbished Medical Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Refurbished Medical Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Refurbished Medical Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Report:

    • What will be the Refurbished Medical Equipment market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Refurbished Medical Equipment market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Refurbished Medical Equipment Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Refurbished Medical Equipment Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Refurbished Medical Equipment Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Refurbished Medical Equipment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Refurbished Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Refurbished Medical Equipment Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Refurbished Medical Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Refurbished Medical Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Refurbished Medical Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Refurbished Medical Equipment Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Refurbished Medical Equipment Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

