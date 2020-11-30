Mon. Nov 30th, 2020

Water Sink Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Water Sink

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Water Sink Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Water Sink industry.

About Water Sink:

  • A Water Sink (also known as Water Sinker, washbowl, hand basin and wash basin) is a bowl-shaped plumbing fixture used for washing hands, dishwashing, and other purposes. It comes from the Latin word “zinc” Water Sinks have taps (faucets) that supply hot and cold water and may include a spray feature to be used for faster rinsing. They also include a drain to remove used water; this drain may itself include a strainer and/or shut-off device and an overflow-prevention device. Water Sinks may also have an integrated soap dispenser.

    Water Sink Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Franke
  • Kohler
  • Blanco
  • Elkay
  • America Standard
  • Moen
  • Oulin
  • Roca
  • Teka
  • Duravit
  • JOMOO
  • Huida
  • Artisan
  • Primy
  • Sonata
  • Morning
  • Just Manufacturing

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Stainless Steel Water Sinks
  • Ceramic Water Sinks
  • Artificial Stone Water SinksÂ 
  • Other

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Bathroom Water Sinks
  • Kitchen Water Sinks
  • Other

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The classification of Water Sink includes Stainless Steel Water Sinks, Ceramic Water Sinks, Artificial Stone Water Sinks and Others, and the proportion of Stainless Steel Water Sinks in 2016 is about 53.5%.
  • Water Sink is widely used in Bathroom Water Sinks, Kitchen Water Sinks and other. The most proportion of Water Sink is used in Bathroom Water Sinks, and the consumption proportion is about 45% in 2016.
  • China is the largest supplier of Water Sink, with a production market share nearly 38% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Water Sink, enjoying production market share nearly 24.5% in 2016.
  • China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 31% in 2016. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21%.
  • Market competition is intense. Franke, Kohler, Blanco, Elkay etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. However, with the future expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future. There are a lot of manufacturers in China, but the product quality is uneven.
  • This report focuses on the Water Sink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Water Sink product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Water Sink, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Water Sink in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Water Sink market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Water Sink breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Water Sink market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water Sink sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Water Sink Market Report:

    • What will be the Water Sink market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Water Sink market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Water Sink Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

