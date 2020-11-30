Mon. Nov 30th, 2020

Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Blood Bank (Blood Banking)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Blood Bank (Blood Banking):

  • This report studies the Blood Banking market, and blood banking refers to the process of collecting, separating, and storing blood. A blood bank is a center where blood gathered as a result of blood donation is stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. The term “blood bank” typically refers to a division of a hospital where the storage of blood product occurs and where proper testing is performed (to reduce the risk of transfusion related adverse events). However, it sometimes refers to a collection center, and indeed some hospitals also perform collection.

    Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • American Red Cross
  • Japan Red Cross Society
  • New York Blood Center
  • Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation
  • Americaâ€™s Blood Centers
  • Canadian Blood Services
  • Shire (Baxalta)
  • CSL
  • Grifols
  • Octapharma
  • Kedrion
  • LFB Group
  • Biotest
  • BPL
  • RAAS
  • CBPO
  • Hualan Bio
  • Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang
  • Abbott
  • Beckman Coulter
  • BD
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • bioMÃ©rieux
  • Cerus
  • Haemonetics
  • Immucor
  • Fresenius Kabi
  • MacoPharma
  • Ortho-Clinical
  • Terumo BCT
  • Kawasumi

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Type I
  • Type II

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Others

  • Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Blood and blood products can be applied in Hospital, Clinic and Other. The most of Blood and blood products is used in Hospital, and the market share of that is about 56.6 % in 2017.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.9% in 2017. Over the past five years, the number of U.S. blood transfusions has decreased by about 33%, down from 15 million units to 11 million units, according to the American Red Cross. This decline has mostly stemmed from an uptick in “minimally invasive” surgical techniques, such as laparoscopic surgery, and shifts in transfusion guidelines from different medical groups.
  • Following North America; Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35.5% in 2016. Blood and blood products market in Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate especially in the developing Asian countries like China & India.
  • The global Blood Bank (Blood Banking)market is valued at 26000 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 40500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blood Bank (Blood Banking).
  • This report studies the Blood Bank (Blood Banking)market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blood Bank (Blood Banking)market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Blood Bank (Blood Banking) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Blood Bank (Blood Banking), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Blood Bank (Blood Banking) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Blood Bank (Blood Banking) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Report:

    • What will be the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

