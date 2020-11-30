“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Floor Saw:

A floor saw is a power tool used for cutting concrete and asphal. It may be powered by gasoline, hydraulic or pneumatic pressure, or an electric motor. The saw blades used on concrete saws are often diamond saw blades to cut concrete, asphalt, stone, etc. Abrasive cut-off wheels can also be used on cut-off saws to cut stone and steel. The significant friction generated in cutting hard substances like concrete usually requires the blades to be cooled to prolong their life and reduce dust. Floor Saw Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Husqvarna

Norton Clipper

Wacker Neuson

Tyrolit

SIMA

Chicago Pneumatic

LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH

Fairport Construction Equipment Ltd.

Altrad Belle

GÃ–LZ GmbH Market Segment by Type, covers:

Diesel Floor Saw

Petrol Floor Saw

Hydraulic Floor Saw

Others (Electric Floor Saws, etc.) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Highways

Construction Sites

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13813313 Scope of this report:

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Floor Saw market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Floor Saw in 2017.

In the industry, Husqvarna profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Norton Clipper and Wacker Neuson ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.83%, 14.66% and 7.50% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Floor Saw, including Diesel Floor Saw, Petrol Floor Saw, Hydraulic Floor Saw and Others (Electric Floor Saws, etc.). And Petrol Floor Saw is the main type for Floor Saw, and the Petrol Floor Saw reached a sales volume of approximately 33932 Unit in 2017, with 64.67% of global sales volume.

Floor Saw technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Floor Saw is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 450 million USD in 2024, from 320 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.