Floor Saw Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Floor Saw

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Floor Saw Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Floor Saw industry.

About Floor Saw:

  • A floor saw is a power tool used for cutting concrete and asphal. It may be powered by gasoline, hydraulic or pneumatic pressure, or an electric motor. The saw blades used on concrete saws are often diamond saw blades to cut concrete, asphalt, stone, etc. Abrasive cut-off wheels can also be used on cut-off saws to cut stone and steel. The significant friction generated in cutting hard substances like concrete usually requires the blades to be cooled to prolong their life and reduce dust.

    Floor Saw Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Husqvarna
  • Norton Clipper
  • Wacker Neuson
  • Tyrolit
  • SIMA
  • Chicago Pneumatic
  • LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH
  • Fairport Construction Equipment Ltd.
  • Altrad Belle
  • GÃ–LZ GmbH

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Diesel Floor Saw
  • Petrol Floor Saw
  • Hydraulic Floor Saw
  • Others (Electric Floor Saws, etc.)

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Highways
  • Construction Sites
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Floor Saw market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Floor Saw in 2017.
  • In the industry, Husqvarna profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Norton Clipper and Wacker Neuson ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 26.83%, 14.66% and 7.50% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
  • Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Floor Saw, including Diesel Floor Saw, Petrol Floor Saw, Hydraulic Floor Saw and Others (Electric Floor Saws, etc.). And Petrol Floor Saw is the main type for Floor Saw, and the Petrol Floor Saw reached a sales volume of approximately 33932 Unit in 2017, with 64.67% of global sales volume.
  • Floor Saw technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Floor Saw is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 450 million USD in 2024, from 320 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Floor Saw in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Floor Saw product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Floor Saw, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Floor Saw in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Floor Saw market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Floor Saw breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Floor Saw market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Floor Saw sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Floor Saw Market Report:

    • What will be the Floor Saw market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Floor Saw market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Floor Saw Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Floor Saw Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Floor Saw Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Floor Saw Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Floor Saw Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Floor Saw Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Floor Saw Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Floor Saw Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Floor Saw Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Floor Saw Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Floor Saw Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Floor Saw Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Floor Saw Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Floor Saw Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Floor Saw Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Floor Saw Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Floor Saw Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

