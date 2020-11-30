Mon. Nov 30th, 2020

Biosimilar Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Biosimilar

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Biosimilar Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Biosimilar:

  • A product is termed as biosimilar product, if it is a biological product with similar characteristics as that of a reference biological product, which possesses approval from agencies such as FDA. There would not be any major clinical difference in effectiveness and safety as that of reference product. Biosimilar products are made of complex molecules with high molecular weight produced through genetic engineering in living cells. Biologics drugs are costlier than respective chemical drugs. Biosimilar drugs can save around 30 to 40 % in terms of price relative to the respective biologics drugs. Biosimilars are useful for the treatment of illnesses such as anemia, autoimmune diseases, cancer, diabetes, growth hormone deficiencies, hematological diseases, kidney failure, rheumatoid arthritis and others. For the manufacturing of biosimilars, manufacturers have to develop environments that are ideal for the living cells, which remain sensitive to environmental conditions. Moreover, they need to develop distinctive process to entice the living cells for producing similar outcome to a prevalent biological treatment. The substitution of biological drugs with biosimilar drugs can save lot of money for public health care sector and patients. The regulatory authorities in developed nations are promoting biosimilar products.

    Biosimilar Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Allergan plc
  • BIOCAD
  • Biocon
  • BioXpress Therapeutics SA
  • Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
  • Celltrion Inc.
  • Coherus BioSciences, Inc
  • Dr. Reddyâ€™s Laboratories Ltd.
  • Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd
  • Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Reliance Life Sciences

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Human Growth Hormones
  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Insulin
  • Peptides
  • Erythropoietin
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Oncology
  • Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases
  • Growth Hormone Deficiency
  • Infectious Diseases
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • This report focuses on the Biosimilar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

  • The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Biosimilar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biosimilar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biosimilar in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Biosimilar market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Biosimilar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Biosimilar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biosimilar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Biosimilar Market Report:

    • What will be the Biosimilar market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Biosimilar market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Biosimilar Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Biosimilar Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Biosimilar Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Biosimilar Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Biosimilar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Biosimilar Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Biosimilar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Biosimilar Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Biosimilar Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Biosimilar Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Biosimilar Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Biosimilar Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Biosimilar Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Biosimilar Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Biosimilar Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Biosimilar Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Biosimilar Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

