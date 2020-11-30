“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

A product is termed as biosimilar product, if it is a biological product with similar characteristics as that of a reference biological product, which possesses approval from agencies such as FDA. There would not be any major clinical difference in effectiveness and safety as that of reference product. Biosimilar products are made of complex molecules with high molecular weight produced through genetic engineering in living cells. Biologics drugs are costlier than respective chemical drugs. Biosimilar drugs can save around 30 to 40 % in terms of price relative to the respective biologics drugs. Biosimilars are useful for the treatment of illnesses such as anemia, autoimmune diseases, cancer, diabetes, growth hormone deficiencies, hematological diseases, kidney failure, rheumatoid arthritis and others. For the manufacturing of biosimilars, manufacturers have to develop environments that are ideal for the living cells, which remain sensitive to environmental conditions. Moreover, they need to develop distinctive process to entice the living cells for producing similar outcome to a prevalent biological treatment. The substitution of biological drugs with biosimilar drugs can save lot of money for public health care sector and patients. The regulatory authorities in developed nations are promoting biosimilar products.

