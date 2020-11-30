“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Bacillus Coagulans:

Bacillus Coagulans is a lactic acid-forming bacterial species within the genus Bacillus. The organism was first isolated and described as Bacillus Coagulans in 1915 by B.W. Hammer at the Iowa Agricultural Experiment Station as a cause of an outbreak of coagulation in evaporated milk packed by an Iowa condensary. Separately isolated in 1935 and described as Lactobacillus sporogenes in the fifth edition of Bergey's Manual, it exhibits characteristics typical of both genera Lactobacillus and Bacillus; its taxonomic position between the families Lactobacillaceae and Bacillaceae was often debated. However, in the seventh edition of Bergeâ€™s, it was finally transferred to the genus Bacillus. DNA-based technology was used in distinguishing between the two genera of bacteria which are morphologically similar and possess similar physiological and biochemical characteristics. Bacillus Coagulans Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Ganeden

Sabinsa

Mitsubishi

Nebraska Cultures

Synbiotech

Syngen Biotech

Sanzyme

Microbax Market Segment by Type, covers:

Below 100 B

100-200 B

Above 200 B Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Drugs

Food

Beverage

Supplement Products Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

The classification of Bacillus Coagulans includes Below 100 B, 100-200 B and Above 200 B. This refers to the effective amount of viable bacteria, and B means Billion CFU/g. The proportion of 100-200 B in 2016 is about 47%.

Bacillus Coagulans is widely used in Drugs, Food, Beverage and Supplement Products. The most proportion of Bacillus Coagulans is Supplement Products, and the proportion in 2016 is 37.5%. The trend of Supplement Products is increasing.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is not intense. Ganeden, Sabinsa, Mitsubishi, Nebraska Cultures, Synbiotech, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Bacillus Coagulans is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 29 million USD in 2024, from 18 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.