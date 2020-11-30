Foreign Exchange Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the Foreign Exchange market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Foreign Exchange Market on the basis of Product Type:

Currency Swaps

Outright Forward and FX Swaps

FX Options

Foreign Exchange Market on the basis of Applications:

Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions

Non-Financial Customers

Top Key Players in Foreign Exchange market:

JPMorgan Chase

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

Barclays

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

Royal Bank of Scotland

UBS