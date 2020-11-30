The “Finance Cloud Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Finance Cloud market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Finance Cloud market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Companies big and small are exploring the cloud and its advantages. Financial cloud software allows enterprises to achieve revenue and wealth management, while maintaining customer relations. It creates a better customer experience. The business becomes more agile while eliminating miscommunication and manual errors.

Finance Cloud market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Finance Cloud market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Wealth Management Industry to Dominate the Market

– As global wealth is increasing, there is a rise in wealth management professionals. As per Credit Suissue Wealth Report 2018, global wealth increased by 14 USD trillion last year.

– The same report indicates that global wealth is projected to rise by nearly 26% over the next five years, reaching USD 399 trillion by 2023. Wealth will primarily be driven by growth in the middle segment, but the number of millionaires will also grow markedly over the next five years to reach a new all-time high of 55 million.

– The proportion of global adults with wealth below USD 10,000 has decreased since 2000.

– According to most indicators, wealth inequality has not yet fallen significantly but has stabilized. This calls for an increased need for wealth management by BFSI sector.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– Financial Institutions across Asia-Pacific are embracing digital transformations. This is allowing them to be more cost efficient.

– In September 2017, the HKMA announced seven initiatives to support a “New Era of Smart Banking”, which bode well for cloud demand among Hong Kong BFSIs. In July 2018, it announced that it had concluded a consultation on its intended approach to open application programming interface (API) for the Hong Kong banking sector.

– In India through fintech initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the Government of India is working towards digitising payment systems and increasing financial inclusion.

– The New Zealand government maintains a Cloud First policy, through which it seeks to be open to the benefit from emergent technologies and act as a leader in cloud adoption.

