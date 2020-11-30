The “Potassium Citrate Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Potassium Citrate market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Potassium Citrate market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Global Potassium Citrate Market is segmented by Grade into Industrial, Food and Pharmaceutical. By Application the market is divided into Food and Beverage, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics. The Geographical analysis of the market is also included in the market.

Potassium Citrate market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Potassium Citrate market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Popularity For Low Sodium Citrate Content In Foods

Potassium citrate is mostly used as an effective substitute for sodium citrate. Potassium citrate is used in food where sodium content should be less. Excess consumption of sodium has higher risks of heart attacks. The recommended consumption limit of sodium is 1,500 milligrams a day, but the average consumption of sodium in United States is about 3,400 milligrams a day, which is almsot the double. Inclusing potassium in your diet is a solution for avoiding the health issues caused by sodium. Consumers all around the world are shifting to a healthier diet, thus, prefer products that are healthier, which drives manufactures to use healthier additives in foods, such as potassium citrate. Potassium citrate salt can also be used in place of sodium bicarbonate and potassium chloride in oral rehydration solution.

Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global potassium citrate market. China is the largest producer and exporter of potassium citrate in the region. United States accounts for the largest export share of potassium citrate from China. The export from this region is very high as compared to other regions. This is mainly due to the low price offered by the manufacturers for a competitive advantage, this is attributted by the lower production cost of potassium citrate in the region. The food & beverage sector accounted for the largest share in the potassium citrate market in Asia-Pacific, due the extensive list of properties of the compound, such as the ability to act as a preservative, emulsifier, etc. The lack of stringent regulations for food additives acts as a prominent factor for the use of potassium citrate in the region.

Detailed TOC of Potassium Citrate Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Grade Type

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Food

5.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Food and Beverage

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.2.4 Cosmetics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 United Kingdom

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Russia

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 Australia

5.3.3.4 India

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Colombia

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill INC.

6.4.2 Tate & Lyle

6.4.3 ADM

6.4.4 Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

6.4.5 Cofco Biochemical

6.4.6 American Tartaric Products

6.4.7 Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical

6.4.8 Gadot Biochemical Industries

6.4.9 Niran

6.4.10 Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co.LTD

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

