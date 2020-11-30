The “Electronic Nose Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Electronic Nose market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Electronic Nose market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The electronic nose uses an array of chemical sensors connected to a pattern recognition system that response to odours passing over it. Different odour classification cause different responses in the sensors and these responses provide a signal pattern characteristic of a particular aroma. The composition of volatile organic compounds (VOC) evolved from the material being tested can reflect the activity and type of microorganisms present and also can be related to its quality.

Electronic Nose market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Electronic Nose market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Use for Aroma and Flavor Characteristics Detection Drives the Demand

– A wide variety of industries based on specific product categories and types, such as the automobile, packaging, food & beverage, cosmetic, drug, analytical chemistry, and biomedical industries employ electronic nose for a broad and diverse range of aroma and flavor detection applications.

– One of the most potentially useful and challenging applications of electronic nose technology is classification and quality assurance of wines. Sensory and chemical properties of wine, especially color, aroma, and taste, are in part related to the total concentration and profile of flavonoids and have been critical for the demand of electronic nose in the market.

– The aroma of grains, for instance, is the primary criterion of fitness for consumption in many countries. However, the sniffing of grain lots for quality grading is potentially harmful to humans and for the food processing industries, it is an activity that must be avoided for human safety. This is due to the possible cases of inhalation of toxic or pathogenic mold spores. E-nose can also be utilized to predict the aroma classes of good, moldy, weakly, and strongly musty oats with a high degree of accuracy. These extended applications possibilities are expecetd to drive the demand in the market.

North America Holds Significant Market Share

– The demand in the North America region has been high owing to the presence of stringent regulations that push the industries to adopt the technology to enhance the working environment safety. The precautionary measures such as the use of sensors to improve and enhance the workers’ safety in industrial setup are higher to avoid bans or controls on the industries.

– The proactiveness of the government and the corporate bodies towards creating a safe working environment has augmented the demand for adoption of new and innovative technology that mimics the human senses. Regulations for safety have been present in the market for a while now. For instance, in the United States, the odourisation of transported gas is regulated under federal legislation of the US Government, 2012. All combustible gases that are transported in distribution lines are required to contain a natural or added odor that is readily detectable by a person with a normal sense of smell.

– The electronic nose is expected to gain demand in the region to supplement the safety measures in case of harmful or hazardous gas leaks. Improvements in the supporting technological set up have been clinical in the functionality improvement of the electronic nose and have been an augmenting factor for demand remaining positive in the regional market. For instance, ANN and library of odor classification.

Detailed TOC of Electronic Nose Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Early Non-invasive Disease Detection

4.3.2 Growing Utilization of Electronic Devices for Aroma and Flavor Characteristics Detection of Food Products

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Proper Standardization and Regulation

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Industry

5.1.1 Food and Beverage

5.1.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

5.1.3 Medical and Clinical

5.1.4 Military and Defense

5.1.5 Other End-user Industries

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Alpha MOS

6.1.2 E-Nose Pty Ltd.

6.1.3 Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.

6.1.4 Scensive Technologies Limited

6.1.5 Odotech Inc.

6.1.6 RoboScientific Ltd.

6.1.7 Aryballe Technologies

6.1.8 AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH

6.1.9 Odometric SA

6.1.10 Plasmion GmbH

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

