The “Mobile BI Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Mobile BI market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Mobile BI market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275409

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Mobile BI Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275409

Scope of the Report:

Mobile business intelligence solutions are deployed to keep pace with rivals and to try to gain an advantage over the competition. The report profiles on cloud and on premise providers of business intelligence software and service for managing data for SMEs and large organizations, which are widely deployed to apply analysis and modelling to large volumes of enterprise data, and produce meaningful reports and visuals summarizing business information.

Mobile BI market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Mobile BI market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Mobile Analytics Solution in Retail Sector to Drive the Market Growth

– Customers are using mobile as a major platform in the retail sector, especially e-commerce activities are expected to be the major source of demand for mobile analytics solutions. This enables retailers to analyze vast amounts of data and make best business decisions out of it.

– Data collected as part of mobile analytics typically includes page views, visits, visitors, and countries, where retail analytics solutions uses predictive analytics to empower retailers to strategize their operations, which include product categorization, pricing, merchandising, inventory level management, visibility, etc., through which the chance of ROI increases.

– Data engineering platform can turn in-store customer data sources into a major competitive advantage for retailers. The stores receive signals from the mobile devices that are near their vicinity and when the mobile user switches on the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the stores can get the individually assigned IP address of the user. With this unique address, the retail stores can find out the number of customers present in the store and people nearby the location.

– MixPanel tools offers mobile web analytics solution which analyzes real-time data, with funnel analysis, in-depth analysis and cohort analysis to track retention of the customer in retail sector.

– Flurry analytics is mostly based on user-acquisition. It gives the information on active users, session lengths, frequency, retention, audience persona and demographic. It also gives information about mobile devices, carriers, firmware versions. Many top companies such as Skype, AOL, Google, MTV Networks, Facebook and others use this tool for many of their website and app analytics.

North America to Account for the Largest Share

– North America is a major player in the development and implementation of new technologies. It has a vibrant big-data and business analytics oriented startups with having a high dominance in the ICT industry due to the presence of large corporations like Apple, Facebook, IBM and Google. Moreover, North America is rated as the top contributor in the mobile analytics market due to its technological acceptability and high level of consumer use than other developed markets.

– The healthcare industry in United States is growing at a rapid pace as initiatives taken by the government with various tools for healthcare sector are expected to drive the growth of the big data analytics and cloud base deployment.

– Moreover, the United States government also actively implementing mobile BI solutions across its organizations. The companies are also investing significantly in developing suitable solutions. Last year, Amazon launched Amazon Pinpoint Service, which help in measuring app usage and revenue. In addition, Pinpoint extends this capability by making it easy to run targeted campaigns to drive user engagement in mobile apps, which is helping in growing the market.

Mobile BI Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Mobile BI market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Mobile BI including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275409

Detailed TOC of Mobile BI Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Integration of IoT for Real Time Data

4.3.2 Rising Adoption of Mobile Enterprise Application Platform (MEAP)

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Security and Privacy Issue in Mobile Technology

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 SMEs

5.2.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 On Cloud

5.3.2 On-Premise

5.4 By End-user Vertical

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.4.3 Healthcare

5.4.4 Retail

5.4.5 Government

5.4.6 Manufacturing

5.4.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2.2 Germany

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Latin America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 SAS Institute

6.1.5 MicroStrategy Incorporated

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 Tableau Software

6.1.8 TIBCO Software

6.1.9 QlikTech International AB

6.1.10 Information Builders, Inc

6.1.11 Yellowfin International

6.1.12 Zoho Corporation

6.1.13 Phocas Software

6.1.14 Sisense Inc.

6.1.15 e-Zest Solutions Ltd.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Peptone Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Pump Jack Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Crusher Backing Material Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Electric Motors and Generators Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Synthetic Single Crystal Diamond Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Styling Tools & Appliances Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Carmoisine Market Size of Key Players Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis, Forecast to 2020-2024

Industrial Wireline Networking Market Size, Share and Development Analysis 2020 Growth by Revenue and CAGR, Segmentation Analysis, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Cordless Lawn and Garden Equipment Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Social Companion Robots Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Women’S Health Diagnostics Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

Home Pressure Washers Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025