The "IoT Sensor Market" report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The IoT Sensor market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the IoT Sensor market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Internet of things is a network of objects/devices, which are surrounded by sensors, network connectivity, and software to exchange and collect data. Their applications are in healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and others.

IoT Sensor market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. IoT Sensor market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Application in Automotive and Transport Will Drive IoT Sensor Market

– The automotive sector is steadily transitioning toward the autonomous era, owing to the recent business collaborations and joint ventures among automotive giants, cybersecurity providers, chip makers, and system integrators.

– The vehicle connectivity is expected to become indispensable in the future, for proper communication among vehicles for ‘decision-making’, proper assimilation, and comprehension of visual, geographical, audio, and other data.

– Companies, such as Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvo, Toyota, and Google Inc. are increasingly investing to develop smart cars with rich features that deliver safer, convenient, and comfortable driving experiences. According to a NASDAQ, driverless cars are likely to dominate the market by 2030.

– Thus, connected cars are moving IoT sensors, that provide a vast amount of data about performance, maintenance, driver behavior, and more, transforming not only the way we drive, but also how we buy and maintain cars, and how automakers sell them.

North America to Account for a Significant Market Share

– North America held the largest market share, due to the presence of several established vendors of iris recognition in the region, and also due to the earliest adoption of IoT technology in various industries. most of the companies in this region are increasingly adopting IoT to keep a track of their offerings performance, thus, avoiding costly breakdowns or inefficient routine-maintenance shut-downs.

– For instance, in the United States, IoT consumer devices, like security cameras and other smart home devices, like smart thermostats are increasingly being deployed for a variety of reasons, such as increasing security and comfort, reducing energy consumption or technical assistance in old age.

– Many pharmaceutical companies are finding new applications within the healthcare sector and leveraging connected sensors to diagnose better, monitor, and manage patients and treatment in this region. for instance, Parexel International developed a new healthcare IoT sensor solution that collects and communicates data from patient wearables for more easily managed and monitored clinical trials.

– Companies, such as Airwire Technologies are working with IBM to implement its connected car and IoT services platform, to collect insights and act upon vehicle sensor data and the environment around it to establish a relationship with the driver, not just the vehicle. These factors are further expected to drive the adoption for IoT sensors in the region.

Detailed TOC of IoT Sensor Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Industry 4.0 and Smart City Initiatives

4.3.2 Digital Transformation Initiatives Across Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Cost and Implementation Time

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Pressure

5.1.2 Temperature

5.1.3 Chemical

5.1.4 Motion

5.1.5 Proximity

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Healthcare

5.2.2 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.3 Manufacturing / Industrial

5.2.4 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd

6.1.2 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.3 TE Connectivity

6.1.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

6.1.5 OMRON Corporation

6.1.6 Sensata Technologies

6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.8 TDK Corporation

6.1.9 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.10 Texas Instruments Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

