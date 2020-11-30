The “Connected Agriculture Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Connected Agriculture market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Connected Agriculture market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275407

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Connected Agriculture Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275407

Scope of the Report:

Agricultural innovation is critical to feeding the world’s growing population while reducing the environmental impact of farming. Connected agriculture leads to increasing farm productivity while in the midst of climate change. It also improves the farming practices using network management, agriculture asset management, supervisory control and data acquisition.

Connected Agriculture market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Connected Agriculture market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Smart Irrigation to Dominate the Market

– As the world population grows, there is an increasing demand for crops, thus highlighting the need for smart irrigation practices. Smart irrigation practices help to decrease the loss of water caused by using the traditional system and control the amount of water flowing into the plants.

– Worldwide, over 330 million hectares are equipped for irrigation. Irrigated agriculture represents 20% of the total cultivated land, but contributes 40% of the total food produced worldwide.

– In order to support clients in moving towards agricultural water stewardship, the World Bank is strengthening its overall approach to water in agriculture.

– The Bank’s work on water in agriculture is supported by the Water in Agriculture Global Solutions Group (GSG), a membership-based organization which provides services to its members and other stakeholders interested in enhancing how water is used in agriculture in terms of sustainability, productivity, and equity.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

– There have been latest cases of drones being used in agriculture in APAC region, which stress their popularity. For instance, Indian state of Maharasthra signed a partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF) Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution exploring the use of drones for various governmental services, especially agriculture.

– The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines is evaluating the potential of drones in changing how seeds are planted, how fertilizers and pesticides are applied, and how crops are monitored. Moreover, the ministry of Japan set a goal to introduce agricultural drones for more than half of the land area planted with rice, wheat, and soy across Japan by fiscal 2022.

– Besides, created in partnership with the Inclusive Business Action Network (iBAN), a global initiative focused on scaling up inclusive business models, the Digital Directory serves to make digital solutions more visible to farmers and other agricultural stakeholders in Southeast Asia.

– All these factors will contribute significant;y to the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.

Connected Agriculture Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Connected Agriculture market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Connected Agriculture including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275407

Detailed TOC of Connected Agriculture Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence of BYOD (Bring Your Own Drone) in Connected Agriculture

4.3.2 Upsurge in Demand for Smart Water Management Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Steep Learning Curve Regarding Connected Agriculture

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Solution

5.1.1.1 Network Management

5.1.1.2 Agriculture Asset Management

5.1.1.3 Supervisory Control

5.1.2 Service

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Smart Logistics

5.2.2 Smart Irrigation

5.2.3 Farming Planning and Management

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 SAP SE

6.1.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd.

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Vodafone Group PLC

6.1.7 Accenture PLC

6.1.8 SWIIM System

6.1.9 Orange Business Services

6.1.10 Link Labs LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Deferiprone Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

Radiation Dose Management Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Vinyl Acetate Vinyl Copolymer Emulsion Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Floor Screeds Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Football Gloves for Wide Receivers Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026

Train Sets Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size and Share Analysis with Revenue 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Competitive Landscape, and Key Regions Analysis till 2024

Cardboard Expendable Containers Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

New Energy Vehicle Power Battery Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Smart Pole Market Size 2020 – Growth Analysis and Share by Key Players, Trends with Revenue with COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2025 | Latest Research by Industry Research.co

4D Technology Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025