Tunnelling top manufacturers:



Everdigm

Sandvik Construction

Komatsu

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

IHI

Sun Machinery Corp

Crossrail

Atlas Copco

Herrenknecht

Akkerman

Mitsubishi

Robbins

Junjin CSM

Watson

Furukawa

Ishikawajima-Harima

Kawasaki

Bohrtec

Wirth (Aker Solutions)

Terratec

Caterpillar

Market Segment by Product Types:



Tunnel Boring Machines

Microtunnel Boring Machines (MTBMs)

Shield Tunneling Machines

Market Segment by Applications:



Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

City Rail System

Tunnelling: Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.)

