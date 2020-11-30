The “Service Delivery Platform Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Service Delivery Platform market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Service Delivery Platform market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Service delivery platform is a platform that helps in creating a structure that enables the operators in creating, delivering and managing services. This report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market by segmenting the market by type such as software and services and geography.

Service Delivery Platform market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Service Delivery Platform market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is Expected to Hold the Largest Share

– In order to provide enterprises with a centralized service delivery platform that deals in enabling them to aggregate external and internal services and provide a chargeback mechanism to charge business units for service consumption.

– For instance, HCL Technologies has invested in HCL invested in building a SaaS-based solution accelerator AGORA a next-generation services platform that enables, delivers, aggregates and distributes cloud and Machine to Machine (M2M) services for technology and service provider companies.

– The increasing adoption of cloud by the companies has opened up new potential for the Service Delivery Platform (SDP). For instance, in January 2016, Nokia launched its AVA cloud service delivery platform that uses machine learning and predictive analytics that provides intelligent services over the cloud which enables the operators to in boosting the performance of networks and in increasing the availability to remarkable levels.

– Software-defined Data centers are leveraging upon the Application Programming Interface driven automation and control which is an important factor contributing to the increasing customer usage and sales of hybrid colocation services.

– For instance, in 2018, QTS’s a leading provider of hybrid colocation and megascale data center solutions with its one Fully-Integrated API-Driven Platform announced improved sales momentum and efficiency enabled by SDP.

Early Adoption Has Resulted in North America Holding the Largest Share

– With connected cars gaining popularity in the region, they present a very lucrative opportunity for the SDP offering companies to tap this market. For instance, in January 2016, HARMAN International Industries (Samsung company) headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, United States the premier connected technologies company for consumer and enterprise markets and automotive announced an Open Cloud-based Service Delivery Platform for the Connected Cars.

– The United States has been instrumental in modernizing its infrastructure and keeping the same view it has a plan to achieve this by investing in data centers. For instance, the U.S. Army is planning to spend up to USD 249 million to deploy private cloud computing services and modular data centers. As SDP has a great application in the data centers such investments would, in turn, boost the service delivery platform’s market.

– In order to ensure the governments are looking for options that ensure smooth and efficient service delivery to the public in new digital ways either through virtual assistants or third-party applications. This pose as a potential opportunity for the SDP offering firms in the region. For instance, Canada is looking to explore its government service delivery with Alexa, Google Home or any other platforms.

