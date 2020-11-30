The “Electronic Skin Patch Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Electronic Skin Patch market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Electronic Skin Patch market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The electronic skin patches deploy devices such as sensor and actuators directly on to the body that gives real-time information about the vitals of a person’s body such as temperature, UV radiation absorption and oxygen levels in the blood. This report segments the market by application as cardiovascular monitoring and diabetes management and geography.

Electronic Skin Patch market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Electronic Skin Patch market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Owing to Changing Life Style Cardiovascular Monitoring is Expected to Register Substantial Growth

– Cardiac function is the result of four interrelated variables like heart rate, preload, contractility, and afterload. It becomes very difficult to quantify individual components of cardiac functions and poses two main problems. Firstly the technique is either invasive pressure or highly specialized echocardiographic techniques and secondly, all the components are interdependent. So, a failure in a single component would affect the other components. In such cases, an electronic skin patch poses as the best alternative for cardiovascular monitoring as it does not involve any invasive procedures and is handy.

– Cardiovascular monitoring becomes important for athletes running marathons spread across several kilometers as it involves stretching the capabilities of the human body. Henceforth it becomes essential for the athletes to track the cardiac function to better plan their runs.

– For instance, sixteen runners participated in METRO Marathon 2018, in Düsseldorf on April 28, equipped with stick-on smart health patches (three companies engaged to develop smart health patch such as Henkel, Quad Industries and Byteflies) that continuously measured and recorded motion (IMU), electrocardiogram (ECG) and respiration (RES).

– The fast-paced work life coupled with irregular eating habits and no exercises has resulted in the birth of many fatal diseases out of which heart diseases have become common. So it becomes very important to monitor the vitals of the body because when ignored could prove fatal. The use of electronic skin patches could help in the monitoring and thereby preventing such fatal outcomes.

Demand in Europe is Driven Due to Healthcare Awareness

– Traditional methods of diabetes monitoring involve the usage of glucose strips and finer prick tests to monitor glucose levels in the blood. So in order to prevent the usage of such invasive procedure scientists from the University of Bath, the United Kingdom in April 2018, has developed an adhesive electronic skin patch that would measure the blood glucose levels every 10 to 15 minutes.

– Similarly, Nemaura Medical a medical technology company has developed sugarBEAT which is a non-invasive, affordable and flexible Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) specifically designed for the people suffering from diabetes and pre-diabetics enabling them to better manage their glucose levels.

– According to a report published by WHO in 2016, there were 422 million adults suffering from diabetes and expected that this number would rise with given time opening up doors for the electronic skin patch market.

Electronic Skin Patch Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Electronic Skin Patch market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Electronic Skin Patch including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Electronic Skin Patch Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Trend for Fitness Amongst the Consumers

4.3.2 Growing Demand for Connected Monitoring Devices

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Interoperability Issues Between New, Existing and Legacy Systems

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Cardiovascular Monitoring

5.1.2 Diabetes Management

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Vitalconnect, Inc

6.1.2 Leaf Healthcare, Inc

6.1.3 Quad industries, S.A

6.1.4 Loreal, S.A

6.1.5 Sensium Healthcare Ltd.

6.1.6 iRhythm Technologies, Inc

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

