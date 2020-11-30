The “Deception Technology Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Deception Technology market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Deception Technology market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275382

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Deception Technology Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275382

Scope of the Report:

The aim of deception technology is to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to enter a network from doing any significant damage. The technology works by generating traps that replicate legitimate technology assets of the firm. These traps run in a virtual or real operating system environment and are designed to trick the cybercriminal into thinking that they have discovered a way to steal data and important credentials.

Deception Technology market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Deception Technology market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Medical Sector to Witness High Growth

– Advancement in technology has led to the usage of digital technologies in the healthcare sector, which is used to develop an end-user experience. With the generation of huge patient data and medical records, it is very important to secure the data which is driving the market studied in this sector.

– Despite the high level of threats, in the healthcare sector, the security, in terms of cybersecurity and other breaches, is still underrated, and the industry hasn’t been proactive in securing their data with the new technologies.

– The growing number of cyber attacks in the healthcare sector, and a large number of stolen record alerts being detected by the different external sources, this factor is the primary driver of the market for deception technology.

North America Occupies the Largest Market Share

– North America is the largest region for the deception technologies, as the region has a high demand for protection and control systems against cybercrimes. Also, the region has the highest adoption rate of IoT technologies leading to a growing need for data security.

– Moreover, with the growing number of data centers in North America due to increased research and development activities are also allowing the deception technology market to grow. The industrial sector also has stringent security policies for the safety of intellectual property, and as the industrial sector grows, it increases the demand for deception technology.

– With the availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, high frequency of cyber-attacks, and increased adoption of connected technologies are expected to drive the growth of the deception technology market in the North American region.

Deception Technology Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Deception Technology market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Deception Technology including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275382

Detailed TOC of Deception Technology Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Growing Number of Zero-Day and Targeted APT’s

4.3.2 Need of Effective Solutions for Early Detection of Attackers

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Usage of Legacy Honeypots

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Enterprise Size

5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprise

5.2.2 Large Enterprise

5.3 By Service

5.3.1 Managed Service

5.3.2 Professional Service

5.4 By Deception Stack

5.4.1 Data Security

5.4.2 Application Security

5.4.3 Endpoint Security

5.4.4 Network Security

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 Government

5.5.2 Medical

5.5.3 Commercial

5.5.4 Defense

5.5.5 Telecommunication

5.5.6 Other End Users

5.6 Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.4 Latin America

5.6.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Illusive Networks Ltd.

6.1.2 TrapX Security Inc.

6.1.3 Smokescreen Technologies

6.1.4 Attivo Networks Inc.

6.1.5 Rapid7 LLC

6.1.6 Ridgeback Network Defense Inc.

6.1.7 GuardiCore Ltd.

6.1.8 Acalvio Technologies Inc.

6.1.9 CounterCraft SL

6.1.10 CyberTrap Software GmbH

6.1.11 Fidelis Cybersecurity Inc.

6.1.12 LogRhythm Inc.

6.1.13 WatchGuard Technologies Inc

6.1.14 NTT Security Limited

6.1.15 Symantec Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Conductive Knitted Textile Market Size 2020 Business Growth Rate with Revenue, Leading Players Updates, Share Trends, and Future Developments till 2024 – Industry Research.co

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

C5ISR Market 2020: Global Industry Trends by Manufacturing Size, Share, Applications and Types by Growth Rate, and Top Key Players Analysis till 2025

Mobile-device Location Determination Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Global Plastic Water Bottles Market Size Analysis 2020 – Emerging Key Players with Industry Trends, Growth Rate, Competitive Landscape and Future Prospect till 2025

Gaming and Office Mouse Market 2020 Business Size, Share | Growth Rate Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026

Commercial Vehicle Advance Driver Assistance Systems Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026

Dry Powder Inhaler Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026

Soybean Fiber Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Septal Defect Occluder Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Vehicle Straight Barrier Gate Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

IoT Enabled Healthcare Equipment Market Size Scope and Insights by Top Key Players 2020 | Segmentation by Types and Applications, Business Share and Growth Forecast to 2026