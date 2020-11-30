The “Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

OSAT Providers are third party service providers of semiconductor assembly, packaging, and testing. Furthermore, factors like the type of packaging are going to play a crucial in adoption in different industries. Nearness to the supplier and distribution channel is an important aspect in the market and helps in cost and quality factor.

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector is Expected to Have Highest Growth

– The automotive industry is expected to hold a significant share owing to the increasing usage of automotive electronics in various process and functions. Infotainment systems, camera modules, body electronics, safety systems, and sensors are few applications for the application of OSAT solutions in the industry. Due to the continued efforts by the OSAT members, the industry has been able to address several severe environmental challenges related to vibrations and temperature.

– Moreover, the demand for a more complex system having the ability to process real-time data has increased. owing to such demand there are several subsystems within the vehicle which carry out multiple functions. OSAT firms have been able to design packaging solution semiconductors which have been able to perform under harsh conditions.

– Many OSAT players like Amkor have set up dedicated facilities which cater to only the requirements of the automotive sector.

China is Emerging as Major Market for OSAT

– China is currently the largest market for OSAT Market, globally. Unlike many regions in the world, the government here has recognized the potential of the market and have pledged, mentioned continued incentives and support for OSAT providers in their “Made in China 2025” plan.

– China is the home to companies like TSMC, ASE, who have partnered with tech giants like Apple, Hisilicon, Qualcomm, NVIDIA and AMD. Owing to the proactive actions of the government to support the semiconductor industry the PRC is emerging as a huge potential market and is expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

– The collaboration of Chinese companies with other established foreign companies is expected to be a development that might be observed in the region. The US and China, ongoing trade war tensions are expected to impact the market and may hamper the growth owing to such market impacting developments.

