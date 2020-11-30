The “Thermal Imaging Systems Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Thermal Imaging Systems market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Thermal Imaging Systems market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275379

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Thermal Imaging Systems Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275379

Scope of the Report:

The scope of our study for the thermal imaging systems is limited to the cooled and uncooled technologies and different forms of systems used for a wide range of applications globally are considered for market estimation.

Thermal Imaging Systems market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Thermal Imaging Systems market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Security and Surveillance to Occupy a Major Share

– Globally, there is a growing trend of rising crimes and violence; this has raised the budgets of the homeland security forces to procure the advance protective systems and gadgets. Modern warfare has become more asymmetric with an increasing number of non-lethal and lethal weapons.

– The ongoing battles with ISIS conflict in the Middle East, Indo-Pak conflict over Jammu and Kashmir, Syrian war are just a few examples. Also, increasing tensions across borders and between countries have led to an increase in the demand for IR and thermal imaging long-range surveillance in low-light conditions.

– According to SIPRI, the world military expenditure has reached USD 1.8 trillion in 2018, which is 2.6% higher than the previous year and 5.6% higher than in 2009. The rise in the military modernization program includes the application of thermal imaging systems.

– Terrorist attacks have been seen increasing for damaging critical infrastructure in many countries. To avoid such incidences the governments are investing for stringent surveillance with infrared and thermal imaging security systems.

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, industrial, transportation, security, and surveillance systems applications in North America is set to boom during the next five years.

– As ADAS (Advances Driving Assistance Vehicle) and AV (Autonomous Vehicle) platforms to become the future of the automotive industry, research has shown that equipping thermal imaging system will make the autonomous driving safer. Also, the declining production cost of thermal imaging systems with mass manufacturing will create the demand for thermal imaging systems in the recent future.

– Market leading companies such as DRS technologies, PixonImaging, and FLIR situated in North America. FLIR has invested 10% of its revenue on research and development in FY2018. It’s primary research and development includes the project of a thermal imaging system for autonomous vehicles

Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Thermal Imaging Systems market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Thermal Imaging Systems including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275379

Detailed TOC of Thermal Imaging Systems Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Military Modernization Programs

4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Thermal Imaging in Perimeter Security

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Defense Budget is in a State of Flux

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness About Benefits of Thermographic Inspection

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Cooled

5.1.2 Uncooled

5.2 By Form Factor

5.2.1 Handheld Imaging Devices and Systems

5.2.2 Fixed Mounted Systems

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Industrial

5.3.2 Security and Surveillance

5.3.3 Thermography

5.3.4 Consumer Electronics

5.3.5 Transportation

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Flir Systems Inc.

6.1.2 L3 Technologies, Inc.

6.1.3 Ulis S.A.S.

6.1.4 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.1.5 Raytheon Company

6.1.6 Lockheed Martin

6.1.7 Fluke Corporation

6.1.8 BAE Systems PLC

6.1.9 Leonardo DRS, Inc.

6.1.10 Sofradir SAS

6.1.11 Thermoteknix Systems Ltd

6.1.12 Testo SE & Co. KGaA

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Asset Allocation Consulting Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2024 – Report by Industry Research.co

In Vitro Lung Model Market Size, Manufacturing Share, Business Growth Rate, Global Trends, Prominent Players, Business Advancement Plans by 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Wearable Ambulatory Monitoring Devices Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Product Configurator Software Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co

Industrial Central Air Conditioning Market Growing Business Factors 2020: | Latest Opportunities, Technological Advancements, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2025

Piezoelectric Microphone Market Size and Share Research by Top Players Analysis | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026

Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Trazodone Hydrochloride (Api) Market Size Forecast 2020 to 2026: by Development Share, Regional Trends, Industry Analysis by Future Growth Rate, Demand and Supply with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Automated Dispensing Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Zinc Sulphur Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Sterilization Medical Packaging Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Ginger Extract Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2025