The “Anomaly Detection Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Anomaly Detection market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Anomaly Detection market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Anomaly detection (also termed as outlier detection) enables the user to identify rare events or observations or detects those data points that do not fit well with the rest of the data that raises suspicion. This report segments the market by Type (Solutions, Service), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), End-user Industry (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government and Defense, IT and Telecom) and Geography.

Anomaly Detection market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Anomaly Detection market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI is Expected to Hold a Significant Component of Market Share

– Banking operations include many periodic and aperiodic activities and transactions performed by employees, customers and external agencies. The nature of such activities is quite complex and requires constant monitoring to make sure that neither the bank nor its end customers are adversely affected by various malicious and random activities. This poses a great potential opportunity for the companies offering solutions and services to prevent such anomalies.

– For instance, CSI’s fraud anomaly detection software for banks that updates the institution about suspicious activity by generating automated alerts allowing them to maintain diligence and compliance.

– The various guidelines or regulations issued by the regulatory bodies and agencies are expected to drive the market for the forecast period. For instance, as a financial, it is required by The Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council (FFIEC) to have a process in place that helps in the monitoring of potential anomalous behavior within online banking.

North America Holds the Largest Share

– Federal Trade Commission states that identity thefts related to payment and banking sector are prominent in the United States, which would boost the adoption of Anomaly Detection solutions and services.

– North America is a pioneer when it comes to bring-your-own-device (BYOD) culture which has resulted in its wide-scale adoption. This shift has made the organizations to look for the solutions and services that enable them to ensure the safety of sensitive business information which in turn could boost the anomaly detection market in the region.

– The companies in the region are focused on providing their customers with a significant breadth of offerings in the anomaly detection arena and provide enhanced features and functionalities.

– For instance, Cisco Systems, Inc. American multinational technology conglomerate headquartered in San Jose, California. Some of the products offered by the company are NetFlow that allows the user to identify anomalies by producing detailed accounts of traffic flows and it provides high-level of diagnostics to classify and identify network anomalies.

