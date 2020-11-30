The “United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Glass, being a versatile material in containermanufacturing, preserves the original taste of the drink inside without altering its taste or quality. Glass containers are available in the market in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes according to the prevailing demand.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Beverage has the Largest Share in the Market Presently

– Glass, being a versatile material for packaging, preserves the original taste of the drink, without altering its quality. However, alcoholic beverages are very limited, if not non-existent, owing to the Islamic Sharia Law followed in the region that prohibits the use or consumption of alcohol for spiritual reasoning.

– The non-alcoholic beverage segment includes packaging solutions for juice, soda, milk, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, carbonated drinks, and sports and energy drinks. Flavored beverages are gaining popularity in the region, as health and wellness consumers are more interested in a variety of different taste options.

– Moreover, consumers are trading down to smaller size bottles, and with this trend set to continue over the forecast period, consumer demand for price-sensitive container glass packaging products also increases.

– The glass containers market is facing fierce competition from plastic in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. However, returnable glass bottles remain an essential form of product delivery for all major companies in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, as they provide a cost-effective method.

– This has helped the glass packaging solutions to maintain their market share and has been driving the adoption due to sustainability features. Along with this, technological advancements have also reduced the weight of glass packaging by 30% in the last five years, while providing equivalent strength. This has dramatically boosted the glass bottles and containers market, especially in the non-alcoholic beverage sector.

Pharmaceutical has Significant Share in the Market

– The Middle East region significantly depends on pharmaceuticals and medical doses. The United Arab Emirates shares similar climatic and geographic features and follows a similar trend. In September 2018, the UAE Cabinet approved a federal budget of AED 60.3 billion for the year 2019, of which the healthcare sector is expected to receive AED 4.40 billion.

– Light and UV penetration concerns have led to the high use of amber bottles in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, amber colored bottles provide maximum protection from all different wavelengths of light and are mandated in case of many drugs.

– Besides, government initiatives in the field have further propelled the market. With the collaboration of supply chain members and government, a proper chain for recycling is created, which may assist the vendors in the market and is expected to cut the cost.

– For instance, in June 2017, the MoH signed a memorandum of understanding with Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) for the development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, with focus on reducing the regulatory barriers. As part of the agreement, the United Arab Emirates is aiming to attract 75 innovative drug makers to the Jebel Ali free zone by 2021. Thus, it is indicating that the MoH intends to work with local companies, to improve the licensing policy for existing drug manufacturers, owing to which the market is expected to gain momentum, during the forecast period.

– Further, generic drugs adoption is on rising in the region which has the highest adoption of glass packing in the region. Dr. Ameen Hussain Al Amiri, the Ministry’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health and Licensing said in comments published by news agency WAM that the country is also planning to increase the number of manufacturing facilities to 30 by 2020.

