Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The passenger service system market is segmented by software and services. The basic modules that the software offers are the reservation system, inventory management, and departure control system. the deployment model depends on the scale of the adoption and the infrastructure present to support it

Passenger Service System market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Passenger Service System market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

The Rise in Air Travel Passengers is Driving the Growth of Passenger Service System

– Passenger Service System (PSS) sees its application for mission-critical systems in the airline distribution system supporting substantial airlines processes related to servicing, delivering and financially fulfilling orders.

– With increasing passengers traveling by air and need for safety and hassle-free processes before, during and post journey are major contributing factors to increase in PSS in the airlines’ industry.

– For instance, the worldwide air passenger traffic grew to 4.3 billion in 2018, a 6.1% increase over 2017 with the number of departures at 38 million globally. The world passenger traffic in terms of total scheduled revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs) reached approximately 8.2 trillion RPKs performed, according to ICAO.

Asia-Pacific to Witness a Significant Growth Share in the Forecast Period

– India and China are major contributors to the aviation industry developments in the region owing to increasing per capita GDP and domestic air connectivity. For instance, according to ICAO, Asia-Pacific recorded 42% of domestic traffic share and has grown by 10.4% in 2018.

– Airport Authority of India expecting passenger traffic to rise to 322 million in 2018-19 with subsequent investments in airport infrastructure approximately USD 15 billion in next 5 years indicates growing demand and supply in the aviation sector.

– In October 2018, IndiGo Airlines, the largest low-cost carrier in India, made plans to add its fleet of Airbus SE A320neos and ATR 72 turboprops at a rate of approximately 6 planes per month. As of May 2019, four of the carriers serving in India, including the defunct Jet Airways, have at least 100 or more aircrafts.

– Also, India plans to construct 100 new airports with an investment of close to USD 60 billion in the next 10-15 years, to make air travel more affordable, according to Civil Aviation Minister. These factors augment the demand for passenger service system by airlines in this region.

Detailed TOC of Passenger Service System Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Rise in Air Travel Passengers

4.4.2 Increased Adoption of IoT and Connected Devices at Airports

4.5 Market Challenges

4.5.1 High Initial Capital Invetsment To Create Supporting Infrastructure

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premise

5.2.2 Cloud

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SITA NV

6.1.2 Amadeus IT Group SA

6.1.3 Sabre Corporation

6.1.4 Radixx International

6.1.5 Takeflite

6.1.6 Bravo Passenger Solutions Pte Limited

6.1.7 Collins Aerospace

6.1.8 Hitit Computer Services

6.1.9 Enoyaone Ltd.

6.1.10 InteliSys Aviation System

6.1.11 Unisys Corporation

6.1.12 Videcom International Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

