Scope of the Report:

A fighter aircraft can be termed as a high-speed military aircraft which possesses the capability for carrying out air-to-air combat missions. High speed, ease in maneuvering as well as a relatively smaller size are considered to be the hallmarks of the fighter aircraft. These aircraft can also carry heavy payloads and are capable of performing electronic warfare, ground attack, and air-to-air combat. The report also covers the analysis of Conventional Take-Off and Landing, Short Take-Off and Landing, and Vertical Take-Off and Landing.

Fighter Aircraft market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Fighter Aircraft market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Conventional Take-Off and Landing is Projected to Grow with the Highest CAGR

Currently, Conventional Take-Off and Landing has the highest share of all the segments. Conventional take-off and landing refer to a method in which an aircraft accelerates along the ground until they have enough power for take-off. Most of the fighter aircraft currently manufactured are based on a conventional take-off and landing configuration. Currently, there are various programs which are going on in terms of conventional take-off and landing fighter aircraft. Under the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) Program, the US Department of Defense (DOD) are planning to acquire more than 2400 new generation F-35s. Of the total acquisition, more than 1,700 aircraft shall be F-35A. Moreover, the F-35A shall replace the F-16 and the F-15 fighter aircraft. Singapore is also in plans to replace their aging F-16 fighter jets with the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Thus, upcoming developments shall increase the focus on this segment, and this shall be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

North America is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

In the fighter aircraft market, North America shall experience the highest growth. Various developments in the North American region in terms of fighter aircraft shall lead to its high growth. The US Air Force has since the end of the Second World War been regarded as the supreme air force of the world. Currently, the United States has over 2000 fighter aircraft and the US Department of Defense are now focused on upgrading its fighter aircraft fleet. Additionally, the USAF (the United States Air Force) plans to increase their fighter aircraft squadron from 55 to 65 in the coming years in order to deal with the growing military might of China and Russia. In 2018, Lockheed Martin announced its plan to develop an updated version of their F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft for the USAF. Lockheed Martin plans to combine the top features of the F-35 and the F-22 aircraft into the F-22 Raptor Hybrid aircraft. Thus, various ongoing developments in terms of fighter aircraft shall lead to its growth in North America in the near future.

Detailed TOC of Fighter Aircraft Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Take-Off and Landing

5.1.1 Conventional Take-Off and Landing

5.1.2 Short Take-Off and Landing

5.1.3 Vertical Take-Off and Landing

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Latin America

5.2.2.1 Mexico

5.2.2.2 Brazil

5.2.2.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Europe

5.2.4.1 United Kingdom

5.2.4.2 Germany

5.2.4.3 France

5.2.4.4 Rest of Europe

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.2 Saab AB

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Airbus Defence and Space

6.4.5 United Aircraft Corporation

6.4.6 Chengdu Aircraft Industrial (Group) Co. Ltd.

6.4.7 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

6.4.8 BAE Systems plc

6.4.9 Dassault Aviation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

