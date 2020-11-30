The “Proximity Sensor Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Proximity Sensor market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Proximity Sensor market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The non-contact sensing has increases the applications of the sensors. The scope of our study for proximity sensor market is limited to the type of technology principles for the sensors and their respective applications in a wide range of end-user industries globally.

Proximity Sensor market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Proximity Sensor market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The touch-free user interface is driving the adoption of proximity sensors in automotive applications. Applications, where these sensors can be used in automotive, include infotainment system, keyless entry system, 3D gesture, and interior lighting control.

– In the parking assistance system, these sensors can detect the presence of objects in the pathway of the reversing vehicle and can raise the alarm to warn the driver. Proximity sensors also prevent collision with pedestrians while parking.

– Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a constant demand for passenger cars. The global passenger crossed 86 million units mark in 2018, and the market is expected to follow the trend during the forecast period.

– For an average consumer, trucks are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of heavyweight vehicles. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for inductive proximity sensors market during the forecast period.

North America to Witness a Significant Growth

– Inductive proximity sensors are used majorly in the industrial and automotive segments. These sensors are set to witness an increased growth rate in these industries as they are cheaper and efficient, and industries, like the automotive, require such technologies to match the growing consumer demand.

– The industrial applications of proximity sensors need a robust structure to sustain harsh environment. North America is one of the largest markets for industrial automation involves integrating the latest technological advancements.

– Nowadays, each smartphone is equipped with proximity sensors to reduce the battery consumption by turning the display off by detecting it is close to ears while calling. According to GSMA, the smartphones penetration has crossed 69% mark in 2017 which contributed 4.0% to the GDP.

– Tech giants like Apple Inc. is putting efforts in developments of smartphones with the applications of proximity sensors. For instance, in June 2018, it patented a system that uses a motion sensor inside the smartphone to detect when it has been dropped and begin preparing for an impact. Inductive Proximity sensors on the outside of the device will also be used to spot a potential impact surface.

