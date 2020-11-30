The “Data Analytics Outsourcing Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Data Analytics Outsourcing market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Data Analytics Outsourcing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Data generated by companies is related to business, CRM, supply chain, finance and their website. Industries like aviation, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing, retail, telecom, healthcare and telecom are increasingly partnering with data analytics companies to manage their data while saving time and money. The reatilers are also experiencing increasing conversion rates through predictive analytics and targeted promotions provided with the help of dedicated data professionals.

Data Analytics Outsourcing market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Data Analytics Outsourcing market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Retail Industry to Dominate the Market

– Online retail is responsible for generating maximum volume of data. According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally.

– Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year.

– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ purchase history to be analyzed so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the data analytics companies are introducing new tools to ease the retailer’s pain of handling large number of customers.

– Kroger and Microsoft announced a collaboration in January 2019 to redefine the customer experience using Kroger Technology products powered by Microsoft Azure, the retailer’s preferred cloud platform for Retail as a Service (RaaS).

Asia-Pacific to Significantly Drive the Market Growth

– Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.

– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient managed services.

– New sources of data from log files, transaction information, sensor data social media metrics, present new opportunities for retail organizations to achieve competitive advantage in this region.

Detailed TOC of Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Volume and Variety of Data being Generated is the Major Driving Factor for this Industry

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Business Analytics

5.1.2 CRM Analytics

5.1.3 Supply Chain Analytics

5.1.4 Risk Analytics

5.1.5 Location Analytics

5.1.6 Financial Analytics

5.1.7 Web Analytics

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Agriculture

5.2.3 Automotive

5.2.4 Aviation

5.2.5 Manufacturing

5.2.6 BFSI

5.2.7 Healthcare

5.2.8 IT and Telecom

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 Japan

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 China

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Accenture PLC

6.1.2 Capgemini SE

6.1.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

6.1.4 Genpact Ltd

6.1.5 Gramener

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Infosys Ltd

6.1.8 Mu Sigma Inc.

6.1.9 Opera Solutions, LLC

6.1.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

6.1.11 Wipro Ltd

6.1.12 WNS Global Services Private Limited

6.1.13 ZS Associates, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

