The Laser-based Gas Analyzers market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter's five forces analysis of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The laser-based gas analyzers market typically comprises of gas analyses equipment providers who use either Tuneable diode laser spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, cavity ring-down spectroscopy, or quantum cascade laser spectroscopy to calculate the ppm or ppb composition of the air to estimate the presence of any gas in the atmosphere using lasers.

Laser-based Gas Analyzers market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Laser-based Gas Analyzers market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Oil companies are looking for real-time monitoring systems to curb Methane Leaks

– The oil rigs in the US have failed to curb the methane leakage from their oil rigs in recent years. Methane is considered to be more severe in causing global warming. The US government under Obama introduced stricter regulation in 2015 to curb methane emissions; these regulations, in 2018, were later relaxed by the Trump administration. As the companies were unable to meet the requirements as their infrastructure was dated.

– The industry is struggling to find a breakthrough to curb methane emissions, and they are looking for innovative ways for a more economical solution.

– The companies are shelling out millions of dollars in legal fines due to methane emissions and are continually looking for alternatives. The laser-based gas analyzers are going to be at the center of the new systems which are being developed as they offered real-time data and are robust.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– According to the International Energy Agency Asia-Pacific emerged as the highest importer and consumer of natural gas. China alone accounted for two-thirds of the global demand for Natural gas. But low reserves this region almost most of the natural gas it consumes.

– This region is not joined by high-pressure pipeline as much as the other areas are, due to which the transport is more susceptible to leakages. Due to which there is a constant requirement of monitoring during transportation.

– The biggest importer of natural gas China has become more proactive in addressing the environmental concerns due to which they have installed many systems which consist of gas analyzers to cut back on carbon dioxide discharges and other emissions.

Detailed TOC of Laser-based Gas Analyzers Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increased Emmission Regulation

4.3.2 Demand for Robust and Modular Systems

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complex Mathematical Analysis Process

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Process

5.1.1 In Situ

5.1.2 Extractive

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 Tuneable Diode Laser Spectroscopy (TDLS)

5.2.2 Raman Spectroscopy (RA)

5.2.3 Cavity Ring Down Spectroscopy (CRDS)

5.2.4 Quantum Cascade Laser Spectroscopy (QCLS)

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Power

5.3.2 Mining and Metal

5.3.3 Healthcare

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Pulp and Paper

5.3.6 Oil and Gas

5.3.7 Chemical

5.3.8 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ABB Ltd.

6.1.2 Opsis AB

6.1.3 Emerson Electric Co.

6.1.4 HORIBA, Ltd.

6.1.5 Servomex Group Limited

6.1.6 KNESTEL Technology & Electronics GmbH

6.1.7 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.9 NEO Monitors AS

6.1.10 Endress Hauser AG

6.1.11 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

6.1.12 Siemens AG

6.1.13 Anton Paar GmbH

6.1.14 AMETEK Land Instruments International

6.1.15 Bruker Corporation

6.1.16 Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

