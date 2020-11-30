The “Bulk Container Packaging Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bulk Container Packaging market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bulk Container Packaging market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Bulk Container Packaging Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

A bulk container is designed to store and transport bulk liquid and granulated substances, such as food ingredients, solvents, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, among others in large quantities. Bulk container packages are transported in a range of vehicles, from humongous cargo ships to even super long monster truck trailers.

Bulk Container Packaging market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bulk Container Packaging market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Drums Hold a Significant Share in the Bulk Container Packaging Market

– Drums are cylindrical containers used for the shipping of bulk cargo. They are often certified for the shipment of dangerous goods that are substances, solids, liquids, or gases that can harm people.

– Dangerous goods include materials that are radioactive, flammable, explosive, corrosive, oxidizing, asphyxiating, biohazardous, toxic, pathogenic, or allergenic, such as ammonia, hydrogen, etc. Therefore, increasing the shipments and trade of these hazardous goods will drive the use of bulk drums.

– Moreover, innovations regarding materials are also transforming the drum (barrel) containers market in the region. For instance, majorly used in transporting hazardous goods, drums made of steel prove to be more beneficial. This is because, steel is durable and reliable, and performs well in both cold and hot temperatures and is fire-resistant. This makes it an ideal match for drums containing combustible or flammable materials. Steel barrels are also economical and environment-friendly.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The United States is one of the largest markets for bulk containers globally. The increasing expansion in the chemical industry, owing to newfound shale resources, is expected to strengthen the demand for bulk containers in the region. Also, the country’s immense exports from the chemical and pharmaceutical sector keep a constant demand for rigid bulk containers such as drums and pails.

– The country also has a well-established reconditioning infrastructure boosting pooling networks across the country.

– Moreover, in North America, governments are encouraging the utilization of recycled plastic for the manufacturing of plastic products, including containers and bottles.

– However, the industry is increasingly affected by the US-China trade wars. In recent times, increased tariff by the US government on Chinese chemical imports has escalated the import-export scenario of the country’s chemical industry trade, directly impacting the demand for bulk containers from the industry.

Bulk Container Packaging Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Bulk Container Packaging market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Bulk Container Packaging including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Bulk Container Packaging Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Use of Flexitank Among Regional End-user Industries

4.3.2 Growing Export of Bulk Container Packed Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Growing Environmental Concerns Over the Use of Plastic

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Drums

5.1.2 Pails

5.1.3 Materical Handling Containers

5.1.4 Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers

5.1.5 Pallets

5.1.6 Dunnage Air Bags

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

5.2.2 Food and Beverages

5.2.3 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Greif Inc.

6.1.2 Bemis Company Inc.

6.1.3 TechnipFMC

6.1.4 SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA

6.1.5 Braid Logistics

6.1.6 National Bulk Equipment, Inc

6.1.7 Signode Industrial Group

6.1.8 Meyer Industries Limited

6.1.9 Mondi Group

6.1.10 Bemis Company Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

