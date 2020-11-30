The “Security and Vulnerability Management Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Security and Vulnerability Management market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Security and Vulnerability Management market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Security and Vulnerability Management Market on the global and regional level.

Scope of the Report:

Security and vulnerability management is the practice of identifying, classifying, and mitigating vulnerabilities in networking software or hardware. It has become an integral part of an enterprise’s security in recent years. The vulnerability management utilizes technology that seeks out security flaws and tests systems for weak points, allowing the clients to identify and quantify where the network is at risk and to prevent unnecessary weak points. These factors are expected to increase the demand for these solutions.

Security and Vulnerability Management market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Security and Vulnerability Management market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– The BFSI sector faced with a number of data breaches and cyber attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves. Data breaches result in the increased corrective measures costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, in the recent past, Taiwan’s Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around 60 million by malware.

– With the aim to secure the IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data and comply with government regulations, both private and public banking institutes are focused on implementing the latest technology to prevent cyber attacks.

– The growing technological penetration coupled with digital channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, becoming the preferred choice of customers for banking services, there is a greater need for banks to leverage advanced authentication and access control processes.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

– Huge population base and accessibility to the internet has helped Asia-Pacific emerge as a market prone to cyber threats. Most of the countries in the region has not a very evolved cybersecurity regulations. For instance, Indonesia is a world leader in VPN usage, in terms of the present population with its application across the region. Further, the growing penetration of the internet has made it highly vulnerable to cyber attacks.

– However, there remains a huge gap in cybercrime legislation compared to that in North America and Europe, where the lack of awareness and knowledge of basic security make most of these online transactions highly susceptible to digital theft.

– With large MNCs rushing to invest, the region is now witnessing increased spending in cybersecurity solutions, particularly in SMBs and large organizations. The businesses that have other MNCs as a part of the value chain has also assisted in the adoption in the region is expected to continue to drive the demand.

Detailed TOC of Security and Vulnerability Management Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing by Enterprises

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness Toward SVM Solutions

4.4.2 Scalability and Deployment Costs

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Size of the Organization

5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.1.2 Large Enterprises

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence

5.2.2 BFSI

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Retail

5.2.6 IT & Telecommunication

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Qualys Inc.

6.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.4 Dell EMC

6.1.5 Tripwire Inc.

6.1.6 Symantec Corporation

6.1.7 McAfee Inc.

6.1.8 Micro Focus International PLC

6.1.9 Rapid7 Inc.

6.1.10 Fujitsu Limited

6.1.11 Alien Vault Inc.

6.1.12 Skybox Security Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

