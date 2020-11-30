The “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275359

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275359

Scope of the Report:

DRaaS is a comprehensive third-party service that uses cloud and on-premise resources to back up vital data and applications, as well as providing system failover to a secondary infrastructure. DRaaS requirements and expectations are documented in a service-level agreement (SLA) and the third-party vendor provides failover to a cloud computing environment, either through a contract or on a pay-per-use basis. With disaster recovery as a service, the time to return applications to production is reduced because data does not need to be restored over the internet. DRaaS can be especially useful for the small and medium-sized businesses that lack the necessary expertise to provision, configure and test an effective disaster recovery plan.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Application across the IT Sector

– The cloud-based disaster recovery solutions found various application, of which, the most significant is the inherent benefit of flexibility and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based disaster recovery leads to faster data recovery, and hence, attains the recovery goals of the company.

– With an increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud, SMEs have found various benefits to protect them from certain disasters. The adoption of hybrid cloud disaster recovery by businesses helps eliminate the need for a secondary disaster recovery site. Moreover, the hybrid cloud also reduces the expenses and complexities of managing and maintaining a system.

The United States is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Enterprises across the United States have been early adopters of software to manage business operations and customer care. SAP, a market leader in enterprise application solutions, reported that the United States accounted for EUR 7.1 billion of its overall sales. Canada has benefitted from being the neighboring nation as many businesses in the country serve the demands generated in United States-based industries.

– With the rising number of SMEs, the data center market in the country has witnessed a healthy growth. Further, due to exponential growth in data generation volume, a shift of data has been observed, from private servers to cloud networks. This trend entails resilient and reliable backup, and recovery solutions, as disruption of services is resulting in huge losses for the service providers.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275359

Detailed TOC of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Applications through Cloud-based Disaster Recovery

4.3.2 Reducing Operational Cost and Fast Recovery of Data

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Complexity of Deployment and in Setting Terms

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

4.6.1 Fully Managed

4.6.2 Assisted

4.6.3 Self-Service

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Vertical

5.1.1 BFSI

5.1.2 IT

5.1.3 Government

5.1.4 Healthcare

5.1.5 Other End-user Verticals

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 iLand Internet Solutions Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 Recovery Point Systems Inc.

6.1.4 Bluelock LLC

6.1.5 TierPoint LLC

6.1.6 IBM Corporation

6.1.7 Sungard Availability Services LP

6.1.8 C&W Business Ltd.

6.1.9 Expedient Holdings USA LLC

6.1.10 BIOS Middle East Group

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Acne Therapeutics Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Cabergoline Market Size by Growth Segments, Industry Analysis by Global Opportunities, Key Players, Future Demand Status Forecast to 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Edge Computing Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024

Defense Logistics Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Supplementary Cementitious Materials Market Share, Business Growth 2020: Statistics and Growth, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Size, Development History Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Outdoor Drinking Fountains Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Automotive Variable Geometry Turbocharger Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Smartphone-based Automotive Infotainment Systems Market Size, Share and Growth Rate Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026

Telematics In Automotive Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025

Commercial Flush Valve Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Piezoelectric Quartz Crystal Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020-2024 | Latest Industry Trends with Market Dynamics, Global Industry Share, and Development Analysis Includes COVID-19 Impact