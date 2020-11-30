The “Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Stone Coated Steel Roofing market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Stone Coated Steel Roofing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Usage in Residential Application

– In terms of revenue, residential sector had the largest share of more than 70% in the global market in 2018.

– Stone coated steel roofing is a lightweight material and has an aesthetic value. It has properties such as UV protective, corrosion resistant, sound absorbent, high strength, and durability in order to provide optimal roofing solutions. Hence, due to such factors it is majorly used in the residential sector, including in homes, villas, row houses, and apartment roofs.

– Additionally, it can survive harsh conditions, due to which it is highly preferred in countries including United States, United Kingdom, France, Poland, Belgium, Russia, Hungary, and Germany.

– Homeowners and installers presently are opting for tile, shake and shingle profiles instead of concrete, cement or asphalt roofs owing to weight restrictions in the residential sector. Also, insurance companies are pressuring people to opt for more durable roofs, which too is significantly increasing the demand for stone coated steel roofing.

– According to Metal Roofing Alliance (MRA), the metal roofing market in residential sector has increased from 3.7% in 1998 to reach almost 20% through 2020. Growing awareness among homeowners and roofing contractors about the benefits of metal roofing, is driving the metal roofing market, which in turn is providing stone coated steel roofing market immense opportunity to grow over the years.

North America to Dominate the Regional Market

– The origin of stone coated steel roofing started in New Zealand, however in recent years its usage has spread all across the world, especially in North American countries, owing to their distinct looks & versatile styles, durability, long time warranty, energy efficiency, and various other features.

– In North America, United States accounted for the largest market for stone coated steel roofing. This is majorly owing to the increase in the number of housing projects in the past few years.

– Residential construction for single families have witnessed a growth in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Washington, Utah, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Idaho, and South Carolina.

– This has led to a significant increase in demand for stone coated steel roofing in the country and also across the overall North America region.

Detailed TOC of Stone Coated Steel Roofing Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Features Such as Extended Warranty, Low Maintenance, Less Teardown Costs Etc.

4.1.2 Growing Usage in Residential Sector Primarily in Countries of North America, along with New Zealand, and Australia

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Costlier than Traditional Counterparts

4.2.2 Continuous Competition from Asphalt Shingles

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Classic Tile (Stone Coated Steel Tile)

5.1.2 Stone Coated Steel Shake

5.1.3 Stone Coated Steel Shingle

5.1.4 Barrel Vault Tile

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Institutional (Schools, Churches, etc.)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 Australia

5.3.1.2 New Zealand

5.3.1.3 China

5.3.1.4 Japan

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 Canada

5.3.2.2 Mexico

5.3.2.3 United States

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 France

5.3.3.2 Germany

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 Poland

5.3.3.5 Slovenia

5.3.3.6 Croatia

5.3.3.7 Russia

5.3.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 South America

5.3.4.2 Middle East

5.3.4.3 Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Bjorkstrand Metal Roofing

6.4.2 Boral

6.4.3 DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc.

6.4.4 Gerard

6.4.5 Hartman Roofing

6.4.6 Hedrick Construction Inc.

6.4.7 Lastime Exteriors

6.4.8 Midwest Lifetime Roof Systems, Inc

6.4.9 Petra Roofing Company

6.4.10 Roofing Southwest

6.4.11 Roser

6.4.12 Ross Roof Group

6.4.13 Terrabella Metal Roofing

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growth Opportunities in Middle Eastern Countries

7.2 Gain in Momentum of Trend of Cool Metal Roofing

