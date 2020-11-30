The “Bio-based Polymer Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Bio-based Polymer market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Bio-based Polymer market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275351

Market Overview:

Reasons to buy:

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Bio-based Polymer Market on the global and regional level.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275351

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Bio-based Polymer market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Bio-based Polymer market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Bio-based Polymer market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry

– Packaging is one of the largest markets for bio-based polymers. These polymers exhibit excellent clarity and gloss, resistance to food fats/oils, and aroma barrier. Additionally, they also provide stiffness, twist retention, and printability to the packaging.

– Bio-based polymers are majorly used in fruits and vegetable packaging in the supermarkets, for bread bags and bakery boxes, bottles, envelopes and display carton windows, and shopping or carrier bags, among others.

– The bio-based polymer market for packaging is growing rapidly in the European and North American regions. The increasing intervention of FDA and related organizations, in terms of food safety, is largely promoting the usage of biodegradable and food grade plastics for beverage and snack consumption.

– The restaurant chains and food processing industries are increasingly adapting the biodegradable materials for food packaging. Consumer awareness is also rising rapidly, especially in the emerging economies, in terms of food safety, as some plastics are proven carcinogenic.

– The growth in developing regions, like Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East, is expected to increase in the near future, due to the improving food packaging standards of various food and safety organizations.

– Moreover, the higher ease of disposing of biodegradable polymers has further added to its growing demand from the packaging industry.

Europe Region to Dominate the Market

Europe region dominated the global market share in 2018. Public awareness and government initiatives in the region, have supported the use of biodegradable polymers in carrier bags, food packaging, food services (cutlery, etc.), and organic waste caddy liners, among others. Various countries in the region has been focusing on offering more eco-friendly packaging. This has increased the demand for polylactic acid from the packaging sector. Currently, the packaging sector in the United Kingdom has annual sales of GBP 11 billion and it employs more than 85,000 people. It represents about 3% of UK’s manufacturing and is a major contributor to the country’s GDP. Non-UK-based companies own much of the country’s packaging industry. The growing need for small size packaging and growing consumption habits with the change in lifestyles are anticipated to propel the demand for bio-based polymers over the forecast period.

Bio-based Polymer Market Report contents include:

– Analysis of the Bio-based Polymer market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Bio-based Polymer including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275351

Detailed TOC of Bio-based Polymer Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Environmental Factors Encouraging a Paradigm Shift

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Biopolymers in Flexible Packaging

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Cheaper Alternatives

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Sugarcane Based Bio-Polymers

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Biodegradable Starch Blends

5.1.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

5.1.3 Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET)

5.1.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

5.1.5 Bio-Polyethylene (Bio-PE)

5.1.6 Biodegradable Polyesters

5.1.7 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Rigid Packaging

5.2.2 Flexible Packaging

5.2.3 Textiles

5.2.4 Consumer Goods

5.2.5 Automotive and Transportation

5.2.6 Agriculture and Horticulture

5.2.7 Building and Construction

5.2.8 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.9 Others (Medical)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 ARKEMA GROUP

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 BIO-ON (Minerv)

6.4.4 Braskem

6.4.5 M&G Chemicals

6.4.6 Maynard & Harris Plastics (RPC M&H Plastics)

6.4.7 MCPP

6.4.8 Meron

6.4.9 NatureWorks LLC

6.4.10 Novamont S.p.A.

6.4.11 Polyone

6.4.12 Rodenburg Biopolymers

6.4.13 TEIJIN FRONTIER CO., LTD.

6.4.14 Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness of Sugar Cane Polythene Benefits in Comparison to Oil-based Polythene

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Hydronic Control Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co

Fabric Toys Market Size by Global Growth Trends 2020 | Latest Trends, Business Statistics, Development Status by Regions, Opportunity Assessment Forecast to 2025

Prebiotic Ingredient Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024

Medical Oxygen Masks Market – Business Growth Rate, Top Key Players with COVID-19 Outbreak, Regional Overview, Upcoming Trends, Industry Size & Share Forecast to 2026

Bone Growth Therapy Devices Market Size and Share Analysis 2020: with Covid-19 Impact on Global Business Growth, Forthcoming Developments Forecast to 2026 | Industry Research.co

Pipelay Vessel Operator Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Garage Equipment Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Spearfishing Equipment Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Big Data Market in Agriculture Sector Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Growth Share and Development Analysis 2020 | Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, CAGR Status with Size, Latest Challenges and Opportunities Forecast to 2026

High-density Polyethylene Tube Market Size Analysis by Recent and Upcoming Trends 2020 | CAGR Status, Business Growth Demand and Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Turbine Oil Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020-2024 | Latest Industry Trends with Market Dynamics, Global Industry Share, and Development Analysis Includes COVID-19 Impact