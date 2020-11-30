A pressure switch is a form of switch that closes an electric contact when a certain set pressure has been reached on its output. The switch is designed to make contact either on pressure rise or on pressure fail. The AC pressure switches are safety switch that is mounted on both high and low sides of AC system. The major function is to monitor the pressure of the refrigerant on the respective sides. The pressure switches serve to protect the compressor and prevent possible damages.

APAC region is mainly dominated by the countries such as China, India, and Japan as the automotive industry is growing at a faster rate. Further the growing number of vehicle manufacturing facilities in these countries due to the low cost of production in developing countries along with increasing production capacity and growing demand for light and heavy vehicles are expected to surge demand for automotive pressure switch/ AC pressure switch market during the forecast period.

Western Europe is a matured market for automotive industry, however the eastern European automotive industry is expected grow at an accelerated rate after the negative effect of Euro crisis in 2008 and is recovering at a faster rate after 2013.

Automotive Pressure Switch/ AC Pressure Switch Market- Market Dynamics and Restrains

The growth of automotive pressure switch/AC pressure switch market propelled by factors such as government regulations for safety, efficiency, and driver assistance, increasing vehicle electrification and the increasing demand for safety, convenience, and comfort have enhanced the demand for these products. In the emerging economies such as China and India, the market for vehicles are growing at an accelerated rate and this expected to surge the demand for automotive pressure switch/ AC pressure market during the forecast period. For instance, China’s light vehicle market is expected to grow to 25 million units by 2020 and similarly the heavy commercial vehicle are projected to reach 1.6 million units during the same period.

Factors such as low cost, along with the multi-functionality of pressure switch costs for many automotive systems are driving the market for automotive pressure switch/ AC pressure switch market. For instance, Texas instruments pressure switch are low weight, have dual function capability, and can handle automotive temperature range between -30 to 125° C. These features makes the product unique.

In North America, the cheap labor and the lower cost of vehicle production and increasing number of OEM’s setting up the production sites in Mexico are few of the major factors in the automotive pressure switch/ AC pressure switch market. Government all across the globe are making it mandating various acts to ensure the safety of the passengers in the vehicles. For instance, the TREAD Act in US, has made fixing of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems compulsory in all the types of vehicles.

Automotive Pressure Switch/ AC Pressure Switch Market – Product Segmentation

On the basis of application the automotive expansion valve/AC expansion market can be further segmented into:

Dual Function pressure switch

HPCO

Fan

Compressor cycling

Loss of charge

High side low pressure

Automotive Pressure Switch/ AC Pressure Switch market can be segmented on the basis of types of vehicles, which include:

OEM Passenger Cars Sedan SUV TUV XUV Convertibles Coupes Others Light Commercial vehicles Mini Vans Wagons Others Buses and Coaches Heavy trucks

Aftermarket

Automotive Pressure Switch/ AC Pressure Switch market can also be segmented on basis of types of Automotive which include OEM [Passenger Cars (Sedan, SUV, TUV, XUV, Convertibles, Coupes and Others), Light Commercial vehicles (Mini Vans, Wagons and Others), Buses and Coaches and Heavy trucks] and Aftermarket.

Automotive Pressure Switch/ AC Pressure Switch Market Players

The Automotive Pressure Switch/ AC Pressure Switch Market is fragmented and competitive, with large number of players operating at the regional and local level. Some of the major key players in the market includes,

Tecmark

SOR Inc.

Wako Electronics Co., Ltd

Gems Sensors & Controls

DesignFlex

Switzer Process Instruments Pvt. Ltd

Omega Engineering, INC.

Pressure Switches Inc.

Ashcroft

The Henry G. Dietz Co, Inc

