This report studies the Military Footwear market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Belleville Boot

Wolverine Worldwide

Iturri

Haix

McRae Industries

Rocky Brands

New Balance

Weinbrenner Shoe

LOWA

Meindl Boots

BTK Group

Butex

Altama

Rahman Group

Noga Einat Shoe Industries

Danner

Nike

Under Armour

Oakley

Liberty Shoes

J.H. 3514 Military Boots

J.H. 3515 Military Boots

Military Footwear are Combat Footwear designed to be worn by soldiers during combat or combat training, as opposed to during parades and other ceremonial duties. Modern military Footwear are designed to provide a combination of grip, ankle stability, and foot protection suitable for a rugged environment. They are traditionally made of hardened and sometimes waterproofed leather. Today, many military Footwear incorporate technologies originating in Civil Use hiking Footwear, such as Gore-Tex nylon side panels, which improve ventilation and comfort. They are also often specialized for certain climates and conditions, such as jungle boots, desert boots, and cold weather boots as well as specific uses, such as tanker boots and jump Footwear. Global military footwear is showing a steady growth at present owing to the rapid expansion of the footwear industry coupled with increasing focus on military footwear. Due to the intensification of military activities and the increasing number of enthusiasts of military footwear, the market for military footwear presents a good and steady growth. The global Military Footwear market is valued at 3173.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 6269.9 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Military Footwear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Combat Boots

Jungle Boots

Desert Boots

Others Military Footwear Breakdown Data by Application:

Military