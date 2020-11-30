Meta Xylylene Diamine Market Report gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Meta Xylylene Diamine market. Meta Xylylene Diamine industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Meta Xylylene Diamine industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode, region. The Meta Xylylene Diamine Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Cargill

SHOWA DENKO

M-Xylylenediamine is a meta-xylene derivative, which is used in products such as epoxy resin curing agent, polyamide (Nylon-MXDA6) and isocyanate etc. Global M-Xylylenediamine is mainly consumed in Japan, USA and China. Japan is the largest production and consumption region, with consumption of 37869 MT in 2017. Also it is a major export region. USA and China separately consumed about 8184 MT and 1597 MT in 2017. Driven by downstream demand, global consumption increased from 50721 MT in 2013 to 56172 MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 2.58 %. The global Meta Xylylene Diamine market is valued at 427 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 1126.6 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2021-2026. Meta Xylylene Diamine Breakdown Data by Type:

Batch Process

Continuous Process Meta Xylylene Diamine Breakdown Data by Application:

Epoxy Resin Curing Agent

Nylon Resin