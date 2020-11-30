Home Gateway Market provides deep understanding, clarifies varieties of the market to help you decide not only the succeeding strategy but also to achieve the desired market position. This market research is a combined result of inputs from industry experts with awareness, the experience of Home Gateway market and qualitative and quantitative synthesis of the market.

This report studies the Home Gateway market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Arris

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Sagemcom

AVM

Advanced Digital Broadcast

Actiontec Electronics

Humax

Technicolor

ZTE

Zhone Technologies

ZyXEL Communications

Comtrend

In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet. EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Home Gateway market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Home Gateway in 2017. In the industry, Arris Enterprises profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.64%, 15.02% and 11.17% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. The global Home Gateway market is valued at 4464.4 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 7158.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Home Gateway in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Home Gateway Breakdown Data by Type:

ADSL

VDSL

Ethernet

GPON

Other Home Gateway Breakdown Data by Application:

Residential

Commercial (Hotel, etc.)