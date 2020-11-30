Holographic Lamination Film Market is analyzed for major factors such as consumer needs and changes observed in them over time, market sales in terms of value and volume, emerging opportunities, market growth trends, factors driving this Holographic Lamination Film market, threats associated with them and market performance of key vendors along with key regions.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Holographic Lamination Film market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Holographic Lamination Film market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Light Logics

Cosmo Films Limited

K Laser

Uflex Limited

Polinas

Kurz

ITW

Everest Holovisions Limited

Holostik

Univacco

Spectratek

API

Hazen Paper

Integraf

Zhejiang Jinghua Laser

SVG Optronics

Jinjia Group

Shantou Wanshun

Shantou Dongfeng

Holographic film is a very thin, flexible plastic film [Polyester (PET), Oriented Polypropylene (OPP) and Nylon (Bonyl)] which has been micro-embossed with patterns or even images. Patterns (such as checker plate or diamonds) or an image (such as a tiger) are created by way of an embossing process which can provide a remarkable 3-D effect and/or spectral (rainbow) coloring. The embossing process is akin to cutting tiny grooves into the films surface at various angles and in different shapes. These micro-embossed grooves cause the "diffraction" of normal white light into stunning spectral color. This phenomenon is not unlike the diffraction of white light into spectral colors through a crystal prism. Holographic films can also be laminated to different types of materials. This combination is often used for brand-enhancing packaging applications. Holographic films can also be laminated to sealable films to make form, fill and seal roll stock packaging or premade flexible bags. It can be laminated to paper or card stock to make consumer packaging and specialty gift boxes and bags. Holographic nylon films can be extrusion coated with sealable polyethylene (PE) for manufacturing into metallic balloons. Holographic polyester films (PET) can also be coated with special adhesives to make holographic hot stamping foils for decorative application to paper or card stock. Currently, Asia-Pacific is the biggest market in Holographic Lamination Film industry in term of sales volume, and followed by North America, Europe and rest of world. Southeast Asia Market with economic growth, new packaging equipment investment, growth is expected. Scope of the Holographic Lamination Film Market Report : The global Holographic Lamination Film market is valued at 162.8 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 209.1 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Holographic Lamination Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Holographic Lamination Film market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Holographic Lamination Film Breakdown Data by Type:

Transparent Holographic Lamination Film

Metallised Holographic Lamination Film Holographic Lamination Film Breakdown Data by Application:

FMCG and Personal Care

Food and Drink

Pharmaceuticals