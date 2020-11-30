Halloysite Market Report provides Emerging Market trends, Manufacturer Share, Market Segmentation, regional outlook and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The Halloysite Market provides detailed analysis of Halloysite Market Overview, Segmentation by Types, Potential Applications and Production Analysis.

This report studies the Halloysite market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026

Global Halloysite market competition by top manufacturers:

Imerys Ceramic

Applied Minerals

I-Minerals

Eczacıbaşı Esan

PTH Intermark

Halloysite is an aluminosilicate clay mineral with the empirical formula Al2Si2O5(OH)4. Its main constituents are aluminium (20.90%), silicon (21.76%) and hydrogen (1.56%). It is a member of the kaolinite family of luminosilicates but, whereas kaolin particles are platy in shape, halloysite particles are nanotubes, where the aluminosilicate sheets are rolled up like a scroll. Regionally, halloysite production site are mainly distributed in four regions, such as North America, Europe, Oceania and China. In 2017, Oceania is the largest production region, with revenue of 14.18 million USD. Europe is the second largest sales region. The global Halloysite market is valued at 29 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 78 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2021-2026. Halloysite Breakdown Data by Type:

Pure Halloysite

Hybrids Halloysite Halloysite Breakdown Data by Application:

Fine China and Porcelain

Catalyst

Plastics Additive