This report studies the Gyrocopters market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Global Gyrocopters market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

AutoGyro

Magni Gyro

ELA Aviation

Trixy Aviation Products

Aviomania Aircraft

Celier Aviation

Aviation Artur Trendak

Sport Copter

Rotorvox

Niki Rotor Aviation

Carpenterie Pagotto

Sun Hawk Aviation

A Gyrocopter – also known as an autogyro – is an aircraft that optically resembles a helicopter. Contrary to a helicopter, a gyrocopter also features a propeller that provides forward thrust. And unlike a helicopter, the gyrocopter's rotor is not engine-powered during flight, but merely passively powered by airstream that results from the forward propulsion. This is the so-called autorotation. Because of their lightweight and compact construction, gyrocopters are classified as Ultralight Aircrafts, which leads to considerable cost advantages of flight operations and also with regard to obtaining a flight license. The high-qualified nature of the global gyrocopters market accounts for the clear dominance of well-entrenched players that operate in international markets. This poses challenge for small players that compete with large players with respect to quality, safety, functionalities, and services. The use of newer technologies by large players to add qualitative value to existing products will further add to the woes of small players. The global Gyrocopters market is valued at 24 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 27 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Gyrocopters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Gyrocopters Breakdown Data by Type:

Open Cockpit

Enclosed Cockpit Gyrocopters Breakdown Data by Application:

Civil Use